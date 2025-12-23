There Are Multiple Unredacted Epstein Files — Find Out How To Read Them More files were released from the Trump Administration in December 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 23 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, a batch of the the highly-anticipated files from sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were shared to the public. The release came after Congress passed a bill requiring the Trump Administration to release the files, after a bipartisan revolt. Since the files were released from the Department of Justice (DOJ), more photos have surfaced of Epstein with many high-profile people, including Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the release of more Epstein files came after months of back and forth between Congress and Trump, the results of the release have been lackluster to some. One issue regarding the files is how many of the documents that have been released were redacted before publishing.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Many of the Epstein files pages haven't been fully redacted.

Upon the release of the files, several lawmakers and Epstein's survivors stressed how many of the files were unredacted. In a news report shared by CNN, some of the content was fully blacked out from the files, with reports stating there were nearly 500 pages blacked out from the initial release.

As CNN's Jack Tapper pointed out, the blocking of certain pages are inconsistent with the mandated Epstein Transparency Act, which Trump signed in November 2025. However, the Justice Department stated it believed it could black out information to protect Epstein's survivors, though this hasn't proven to be the case. According to a CNN interview with one of the survivors, who goes by "Jane Doe," she was stunned to see her name unredacted from the files.

Article continues below advertisement

In emails shared with CNN, Jane Doe reached out to the DOJ and made attempts to have her name redacted from the files. An official responded that they would convey her message to those handling the documents and redactions. Jane Doe followed up again on Sunday to inform DOJ that her name remained public in the Epstein files. Her name was still viewable in multiple places as of Monday afternoon.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Hundreds of unredacted Epstein files were released in December 2025.

While many of the Epstein files that were redacted, the DOJ released various versions of flight logs (including those from the U.S. v. Maxwell trial) that are readily available in a PDF. Some versions archived by third parties claim to be unredacted regarding names. Additonally, an unredacted version of Epstein's contact book has been widely circulated via archival sites.