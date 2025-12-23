There Are Multiple Unredacted Epstein Files — Find Out How To Read Them
More files were released from the Trump Administration in December 2025.
On Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, a batch of the the highly-anticipated files from sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were shared to the public. The release came after Congress passed a bill requiring the Trump Administration to release the files, after a bipartisan revolt. Since the files were released from the Department of Justice (DOJ), more photos have surfaced of Epstein with many high-profile people, including Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and President Donald Trump.
Although the release of more Epstein files came after months of back and forth between Congress and Trump, the results of the release have been lackluster to some. One issue regarding the files is how many of the documents that have been released were redacted before publishing.
Many of the Epstein files pages haven't been fully redacted.
Upon the release of the files, several lawmakers and Epstein's survivors stressed how many of the files were unredacted. In a news report shared by CNN, some of the content was fully blacked out from the files, with reports stating there were nearly 500 pages blacked out from the initial release.
As CNN's Jack Tapper pointed out, the blocking of certain pages are inconsistent with the mandated Epstein Transparency Act, which Trump signed in November 2025. However, the Justice Department stated it believed it could black out information to protect Epstein's survivors, though this hasn't proven to be the case. According to a CNN interview with one of the survivors, who goes by "Jane Doe," she was stunned to see her name unredacted from the files.
In emails shared with CNN, Jane Doe reached out to the DOJ and made attempts to have her name redacted from the files. An official responded that they would convey her message to those handling the documents and redactions. Jane Doe followed up again on Sunday to inform DOJ that her name remained public in the Epstein files. Her name was still viewable in multiple places as of Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of unredacted Epstein files were released in December 2025.
While many of the Epstein files that were redacted, the DOJ released various versions of flight logs (including those from the U.S. v. Maxwell trial) that are readily available in a PDF. Some versions archived by third parties claim to be unredacted regarding names. Additonally, an unredacted version of Epstein's contact book has been widely circulated via archival sites.
Though there is some information released by the DOJ, the lack of transparency in the files has raised suspicions about what the Trump Administration isn't sharing with the general public. Trump, who was close friends with Epstein, is also noticeably not as visible in the files. The president's name and images attached to him were missing in the files, while others, like former President Bill Clinton, appeared in the files often.
More files could be released under the Epstein Transparency Act, as its unclear how many Congress has.