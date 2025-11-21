An X User Reportedly Cloned Epstein's Gmail Account if You Want to Read His Emails
Dig in.
Sometimes it really helps to be aware of people who know how to use technology to their advantage. Following the release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails, various media outlets have combed through them in order to zero in on a story they wanted to tell. According to The New York Times, the trove of Epstein's digital communications revealed an elite world that no longer exists, where the rich and powerful stuck together no matter what.
We learned that men like former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers were desperate for dating advice from a convicted sex offender. Obviously, the first name to be searched was President Donald Trump, which revealed his alleged knowledge of "the girls." Instead of being fed the emails piecemeal, what if we could look at the billionaire's Gmail account ourselves? Here's how to read Epstein's emails without combing through endless documents.
Here's how to read Jeffrey Epstein's emails.
Remember when we talked about technology and those who wield its power with goodness in their hearts? Insert Riley Walz, who shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he cloned Epstein's Gmail account. All you have to do is go to jmail.world and suddenly you're looking at the inbox of the late financier.
You're probably asking yourself, is this real? If you do a quick search of "Bubba," for example, you'll find the infamous Bubba email that has also been covered and dissected by the media. It was sent by Epstein's brother Mark, who joked about Putin having photos of "Trump blowing Bubba."
There are more than 2,000 emails in Epstein's alleged Gmail account, many of which are between him and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon. Searching for "Ghislaine Maxwell" also pulls up a ton of results. There are too many to highlight, but one did jump out at us. In September 2015, Maxwell sent Epstein a Page Six article about Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit. They were definitely paying attention, and now we are too.