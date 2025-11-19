What Was Melania Trump's Relationship Like With Accused Predator Jeffrey Epstein? Epstein died inside his prison cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial in New York. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 19 2025, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Everyone is talking about the Jeffrey Epstein emails released by the House Oversight Committee on Nov. 12, 2025, and his relationship with President Donald Trump was referenced in the messages. Trump was friendly with Epstein for many years, and now people are asking about the late billionaire's relationship with Melania Trump. Epstein was awaiting trial in New York City for sex trafficking young girls when he was found dead inside his jail cell from an alleged suicide back in 2019.

In 2011, the accused sex offender sent an email to his accomplice and ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. In the email. Epstein wrote that Trump's name had yet to be mentioned in connection with his case. "I want you to realize that the dog that hasn't barked is trump," he wrote. So, what was Melania's relationship like with Epstein?

Source: Mega

Here's what we know about Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's relationship.

Melania and Donald Trump were longtime friends of Epstein, and according to Time magazine, the president has known Epstein since the 1980s. Trump married Melania back in 2005. After former First Son Hunter Biden claimed that Epstein introduced Trump to Melania, Melania threatened to sue him for $1 billion, per the BBC. The First Lady called the accusation "false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory."

Biden made the claim during an interview with journalist Andrew Callaghan over the summer. "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump," said Hunter. "The connections are so wide and deep." After learning about Melania's lawsuit, and being asked if he would apologize, Hunter replied, "Not going to happen." "These threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a designed distraction," he said. Melania claims that she met Trump in 1998 at a party for models while he was still married to Marla Maples.

Fun fact. Melania knew Epstein before she knew trump. She was just another one of Epstein's European Hookers, and trump was the number one client. pic.twitter.com/d9LicWPtJ6 — JB Thinkin™️ (@JBThinkin) July 27, 2025

Several pictures of the Trumps with Epstein have been circulating online for years, and the couple frequently partied with the late billionaire. Trump claimed his friendship with Epstein ended in the early 2000s after he poached female employees from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

In Epstein's emails to Maxwell, he said of Trump, "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump," he wrote. "[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him. he has never once been mentioned. police chief etc im 75 % there." The late billionaire sent another email sent to to author Michael Wolff that noted Trump had asked Epstein to resign from Mar-a-Lago. "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever," he wrote. "Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."

🚨BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes.



Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. pic.twitter.com/A5XgOHj2Jq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 12, 2025