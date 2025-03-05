What Happened to WWE Star Cora Jade? All About Her Recent Injury in the Ring On March 4, 2025, during a wrestling match with Jordynne Grace, Cora Jade, 24, received medical attention and the match was stopped. By Danielle Jennings Published March 5 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: @corajadewwe

Professional wrestling star Cora Jade has been entertaining her fans for years as part of the WWE brand — however, those same fans went into a panic when she was removed from the ring following an injury.

Known worldwide as Cora Jade, but born Brianna Coda, the wrestler initially signed on with the WWE after the organization announced her as the newest member on the roster under the NXT brand on Jan. 20, 201 in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What happened to WWE star Cora Jade?

On March 4, 2025, during a wrestling match with Jordynne Grace, Cora, 24, received medical attention and the match was stopped, according to Sports Illustrated.

The referee of the match separated the two women after Jordynne pushed Cora into a corner of the ring. The wrestling match ended from there and Cora was declared the winner and was ushered out to seek medical care, per the outlet.

Wrestling fans speculated about her injury, but Cora cleared it up.

Following the abrupt end to the match, fans began to speculate on social media that Cora’s injury was related to her knee — which is likely due to her prior injury in 2024.

However, Cora took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight regarding exactly what happened. “Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent) Thanks for the concern,” she wrote.

Cora was previously sidelined for a knee injury.

In January 2024, Cora tore her ACL, MCL and the meniscus in her left knee during WWE NXT match Lyra Valkyria, Wrestling Inc. reported. The severe injury caused her to be absent from the ring for nine months, and despite healing from it, Cora still wears a knee brace to protect herself from any additional injury to the impacted knee, per the outlet.

Fans are concerned Cora may miss upcoming matches.

Her current injury now has wrestling fans on edge, wondering if she will be absent from upcoming matches. According to Wrestling Inc., Cora is set to go head-to-head against Masha Slamovich at the TNA Sacrifice on March 14. As of now, there has been no news or updates regarding the match between Cora and Masha, who was also in attendance at the WWE NXT match, being canceled or rescheduled.