Dacoda Jones Is Speaking Out — Inside Her Allegations Against an NFL Player Ex "I’ve been through too much in a span of eight years and I’ve had ENOUGH!" By Tatayana Yomary Updated April 10 2026, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rasheerice

We’ve all seen enough celebrity relationships to know that not everything that glitters is gold. Behind the scenes, some people are dealing with mistreatment, ranging from financial to physical abuse. Not to mention, cheating tends to be a huge factor in these high-profile relationships. However, when one party is more low-key, it’s easy for speculation about their claims to be questioned.

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Dacoda Jones has been the focus of many social media users, as she is the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice. The pair, who dated for several years, share two children, and she was very supportive of his career. However, recent posts on her Instagram suggest that her relationship was not what it seemed. So what happened to Dacoda Jones? Here’s everything that we know.

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What happened to Dacoda Jones?

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on Jan 7, 2026, per People, Dacoda revealed to her followers that she had experienced domestic violence in her relationship with Rice with a carousel post. "I’ve been through too much in a span of eight years, and I’ve had ENOUGH!" she captioned the pictures. "I’ve dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago, and since then it’s been nothing but hell."

Throughout the post, she shared various pictures that showed bruises, cuts, and discolored marks on her body. And while she didn’t name Rice as the perpetrator, it didn’t take long for folks to put the pieces together.

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The outlet shares that after the Chiefs organization learned of Dacoda’s allegations, they immediately issued a statement. “The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the team told People on Jan. 7. “We have no further comment at this time.

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Dacoda made it a point to share that Rice's alleged cheating was the catalyst for domestic violence. "He’s very controlling there’s been times he’s come to my new home, broken my door, there’s been times when he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant, even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in 10-degree weather because he got caught cheating," she alleged.

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Dacoda Jones later filed a lawsuit against Rashee Rice.

Per the NFL, Dacoda filed a civil lawsuit against Rice during the week of Feb. 16, 2026. And the court documents go into further detail about alleged instances of DV.

In the lawsuit, Dacoda alleged that he hit her with various objects and had “grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted” her. Additionally, she said that there was an “escalation in violent behavior” when Rice strangled her in December 2023. Since then, she claims that the assaults continued through July 2025.

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Dacoda also alleged that many instances occurred when she was pregnant, and that Rice has a history of punching walls and breaking furniture. She has sustained various injuries — which have been seen on social media — that include "bleeding, swelling, bruising, and other pain and physical injury."

Source: MEGA

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As a result, she is seeking damages in excess of $1 million. However, The Shade Room reports that the NFL did its own investigation, which cleared Rashee of the abuse allegations.

That said, some folks believed that the findings would have stopped Dacoda’s efforts. But Dacoda’s lawyer, Ronald Estefan, shared an update. While he noted that the lawsuit was filed before the NFL concluded its investigation, she’s not backing down.