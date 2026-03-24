Fans Can’t Access Daily Drive on Spotify — What Happened to It? "Reddit said this function is cancelled." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 24 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Spotify

Whether you’re commuting to work, taking a quick drive to the grocery store, or dropping your kids off at school, it’s nice to have a curated set of content tailored to your preferences during your time in the car. Spotify’s Daily Drive provided just that, mixing your favorite tunes with a bit of news sprinkled in so you can stay current on what’s happening while you're on the go.

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A convenient and entertaining feature, no doubt, but in March 2026, Spotify users noticed something strange, when they tried to listen to Daily Drive, it wasn’t there. Rumor has it the feature is officially gone. So, what the heck happened to Daily Drive?

What happened to Daily Drive on Spotify?

Spotify users noticed in March 2026 that they lost access to the Daily Drive feature, which combines news, music, and podcasts, and it looks like the app may be phasing it out. While Spotify hasn’t officially announced it’s ending Daily Drive, it’s not hard to conclude this as countless users have taken to Reddit threads and Spotify forums to share that they can no longer access it.

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But it seems a warning may have been given a few months earlier. Two months before users started complaining they couldn’t access Daily Drive, one Reddit user shared that while listening to their morning news podcast, “one of them had an end line saying to follow and subscribe as Daily Drive will be going away entirely.” At that time, the feature wasn’t completely removed, but it did seem to be only offered in a limited capacity.

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As of March 2026, however, it seems the feature has disappeared from most, if not all, users’ apps, as no one on the threads has reported it is still working for them. So, it’s safe to say that Daily Drive may have finally reached its end.

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Is Spotify replacing Daily Drive with something else?

Based on user feedback, it seems Spotify might be trying to slide its AI DJ in place of Daily Drive, though it wouldn’t be an exact replacement. Spotify first announced the debut of AI DJ in February 2023, sharing that it would use OpenAI technology. The AI DJ acts like a personal DJ in your pocket, tracking what music you like and curating playlists based on your feedback. Obviously, the more you listen, the better it gets at picking songs you’ll like.

According to Spotify, “It will sort through the latest music and look back at some of your old favorites — maybe even resurfacing that song you haven’t listened to for years.” The problem, however, is that AI DJ doesn’t seem to offer snippets of trending or breaking news, nor does it provide access to podcasts like Daily Drive did. So it wouldn’t exactly serve as a suitable replacement.

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