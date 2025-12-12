Hear People’s Candid Reactions to the Disney and OpenAI Billion-Dollar Deal
This isn’t exactly a deal people saw coming...
By now, you’ve probably heard that Disney and OpenAI have reached an agreement that will soon allow users to create content featuring Disney characters on platforms like ChatGPT and Sora (both owned by OpenAI). While Disney sees the move as strategic, especially as the number of people using AI technology continues to grow, and tools like Sora become a form of entertainment, many people aren’t exactly thrilled about it.
For context, the deal includes a three-year licensing agreement that will allow Sora to generate videos featuring more than 200 characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars combined. In return, Disney isn’t just positioning itself within the AI space, but also stepping in as an investor. Through the deal, Disney will make a $1 billion investment in OpenAI and may purchase more equity in the future, according to a Disney press release. So how are people feeling about it?
SAG-AFTRA has already reacted to the Disney and OpenAI deal.
As you’d expect, the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has already reacted to the Disney-OpenAI deal. The labor union says it’s closely monitoring the agreement to ensure “compliance with our contracts and with applicable laws protecting image, voice, and likeness,” according to a press release issued on Dec. 11, 2025.
The union also stated, “We acknowledge Disney’s and OpenAI’s independent outreaches to us on this matter and their assurances that they will meet their contractual and legal obligations to performers and continue to implement systems to ensure ethical and responsible use of this technology.”
While many people worry that deals like this could eventually allow AI to replace nearly all aspects involved in film and entertainment, not everyone sees it as a worst-case scenario. Toonstar CEO John Attanasio noted that since “Disney’s IP is so popular,” videos created with its characters through Sora “could help drive more audience,” per Business Insider.
He also floated the idea that Disney could eventually charge for tools used in connection with Disney+ or Sora, which could open the door for the talented creators behind these characters and voices to earn from the deal rather than be pushed out by it.
Here are some of people’s candid reactions to the Disney and OpenAI deal.
SAG-AFTRA isn’t the only voice being heard amid the Disney and OpenAI deal. Real people have real, insightful opinions about it, and they’re candidly sharing them on social media. X (formerly Twitter) user @TiptonBeresford joked, “Coming soon to a theater near you … the world’s first all-AI film with AI director, producer, writers, casting agent, prop manager, and robo hairstylist! After all, who needs people anymore?”
While it sounds wild to even imagine that coming to fruition, it technically already has. Just look at McDonald’s Netherlands’ AI holiday ad, which didn’t use actors, props, stylists, or many of the individuals who typically bring a commercial like that to life.
Others worry that allowing OpenAI access to more than 200 Disney characters could create even more disruption in an already fragile industry. There’s concern that people will start making movies exactly how they want to see them, putting characters in lights that feel unflattering or even offensive.
TikToker Jeff Rauseo echoed that sentiment, saying, “All this does is expand your echo chamber, allowing you to feed in what you want to see when the whole point of art is to try and consume somebody else’s point of view.” A commenter on his video concluded, “This is not gonna end well.” And given the trajectory so far, they may not be wrong.