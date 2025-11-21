The diVine App Brings Back All the Feels of Vine — Here’s When It Releases So...is it Vine? Or just like Vine? By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 21 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: diVine

We’ve come a long way in terms of technological advancements. Heck, Sora can make an AI-generated video of anything we tell it to, and other AI platforms can literally create videos that look exactly like Jake Paul doing a makeup tutorial. As much as we can all appreciate how fast the internet works and everything it can do, we can’t deny the downsides, either.

So it’s understandable why some companies might be trying to scale back a bit on using overly techy programs and tools. That’s where a few widely known creators come in, who have teamed up to launch a new app called diVine, which is essentially a reboot of the classic Vine. Since Vine, known for its 6-second videos and for launching Liza Koshy into stardom, was so popular during its time, you’re probably wondering when you’ll actually get to use it. Here are the deets on the release date.

What is the diVine app release date? Everything you need to know.

diVine, the reboot of Vine, was believed to launch its beta test apps on Apple and Google on Nov. 20, 2025, at midnight, per TechCrunch. However, once the beta went live, way too many people signed up, leaving the test completely full for anyone else to join.

But once Apple and Google “do their thing,” as the company explained on their website, more people will be able to download the app and start uploading 6-second clips. For now, the company website has a mailing list you can join to get updates on when the app will officially be available to everyone.

So, is Vine coming back?

No, the original Vine app isn’t returning. Vine was shut down in 2017 by its owners, Twitter, which has since rebranded to X, and it’s been off the App Store ever since. But diVine is the reboot of the Vine concept and will offer plenty of similar features.

The diVine app is the Vine reboot, and yes, it looks a lot like Vine.

diVine is not Vine, and it isn’t run the same way. diVine was built by Rabble on an open-source platform, which means it can’t just be “shut down based on the whim of a corporate owner,” as Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said in a statement shared on the diVine website.

Dorsey is a funder of diVine, not an investor, meaning he doesn’t hold equity or ownership in the company. The app also received funding from And Other Stuff, an organization that supports “innovative projects in decentralized technology and open-source development.”

@tmz 🚨Talk about diVine timing… the app Vine is finally making a comeback The reboot, called diVine, is funded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. It includes a massive archive of old clips plus tools to make new 6-second videos, and the platform is banning AI content entirely. 🎥: @taliablochh ♬ original sound - TMZ

It’s also important to note that diVine is not affiliated with X or the original Vine platform in any way. But it is very similar to the Vine you once loved. Unlike other platforms, the company explains that the new Vine reboot, diVine, “doesn't store your data on centralized servers. Instead, it uses the Nostr protocol to distribute your content across a network of independent relays.”

Some of the familiar features you’ll see in diVine include the iconic six-second video loops you can create and share. The company is also working on letting users reclaim their archived creator accounts from Vine so they can access some of their old content. That’s possible because volunteer archivists at ArchiveTeam were able to import many Vine videos to the decentralized web, though diVine makes it clear ArchiveTeam has no affiliation with X or Vine.