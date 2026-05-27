Comedian and TikTok Creator Damon Darling Asked a Police Officer a Surprising Question This is the one question a cop would never expect hear. By Distractify Staff Published May 27 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@damondarlingofficial

Between the news about police officers using excessive force and downright racism, it doesn’t take a genius to know that law enforcement is not in a good place with the general public. While there are plenty of reasons for the tension, it’s safe to assume that the relationship between police officers and civilians likely won’t change until accountability is made a factor. That said, there are instances where interactions with law enforcement are positive, and sometimes even a source of comedy.

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian and TikToker Damon Darling is known for his workplace humor videos, oil rig stories, and brutally honest comic style. And while most folks make it a point to steer clear of law enforcement, his recent run-in with police officers was the epitome of an unexpected moment.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Damon Darling?

In an April 17, 2026, video, Damon decided to walk up to a police officer and inquire about whether he had any warrants. Yes, the police officer was a white man, and yes, Damon was as serious as the day is long. As the video starts, he parks his car next to a police cruiser and exits his vehicle. A police officer is standing outside his car, and Damon walks over to speak with him.

“Hey, how are you bud? I seen you over here and figured this would be convenient for me,” Damon said as he shook he officer’s hand. “I might as well see if I have a warrant. Run me real quick.” The officer, seemingly surprised, asked Damon if he thought he had a warrant. Damon then said that he believes he might and says, “Look at that car over there.”

Article continues below advertisement

While some cops are known to be a bit difficult to deal with, this officer was the polar opposite. He laughed and joked with Damon while asking if he was being serious. “What do you think it would be for?” the cop asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Damon said that he has to sit and think about it and call a few people to try and remember some nights, before laughing. The cop then asks again if Damon wants him to check him out, before entering his vehicle to check Damon’s status. Interestingly, the cop cautioned him that if Damon did have a warrant out for his arrest, he’d have to take him in. Damon assured him that he’s fine with it.

“If I do and you have to take me, you can have the car,” Damon said. The cop then says that he thinks Damon would likely not have a warrant. He then hilariously responds with a one-liner that has left netizens in hilarious banter.

Article continues below advertisement

“You never know with the brathers,” Damon says as the cop bursts out in laughter. The cop then runs his information and confirms that he’s in the clear. The two then start talking about where Damon lives, as the creator asks if he can buy the cop a cup of coffee. They continue the friendly banter some more before going their separate ways. Damon then runs into a fan and takes a picture with him. He then entered a phone retailer where he gave a fan $100.

Article continues below advertisement

Damon Darling didn’t really have a warrant.

While the video itself was quite funny, it’s important to note that no one in their right mind would walk up to a police officer and ask for them to be checked out for warrants. So, it’s clear that Damon had a conversation with the cop for the sake of content.