Trey Kennedy on the Viral Success of 'Middle School Maddox': "I Didn't Even Think It Was That Great" (EXCLUSIVE)

On YouTube, Trey’s comment section is flooded with praise from parents and disgruntled pre-teenagers alike who agree that his content is all too relatable.

While there’s a thin line between poking fun and putting people off, for Trey, the key has been finding a sweet spot in the middle.

“Some comedians, their whole brand is like, let me see how much I can shock you. That has its place and people enjoy that,” he shared. “I have no doubt that here and there, we might step over.”