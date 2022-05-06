Sofía Reyes Reveals It Took Six Years to Finish "Mal De Amores" (EXCLUSIVE)

“I learned so many things through this process,” she added. “I met so many amazing people through this process. There are many stories and relationships I experienced through that album.”

Sofía suggested that she has even more new music — including a number of surprise collaborations — that we can look forward to in the near future.

She teased, "I haven't said this, I don't know if my team is gonna be like 'Sofía, you can't say it.' But I'm gonna say it. I have this new collab coming up [with] Train. I love them. I love their music. I cannot say other collaborations, but [there are] definitely a lot," she teased.