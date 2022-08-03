Dan Mannarino's Weeks-Long Disappearance From PIX11 News Worried Some Fans
If you're a fan of PIX11 morning news, then odds are that you're familiar with Dan Mannarino. The newscaster has been an integral part of the New York-based broadcast for some years now, and millions of fans have grown to love his personality and trustworthiness when it comes to delivering the news.
However, fans have been concerned over the last few weeks as Dan has not been a part of the regular PIX11 broadcasts as he has for years, making some worry that something might've gone wrong. So, what happened to Dan? Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.
What happened to Dan Mannarino?
Dan has been a fixture of PIX11 in the morning for some years now, but his disappearance from the show on June 22, 2022, concerned a lot of fans. It wasn't just for a day either. Dan has been off of the show for weeks, prompting many to speculate about what could have happened to him.
Dan wasn't exactly keeping fans in the loop all too much during his time off either. In a since-expired post to his Instagram story, the anchor posted a photo of his dog alongside the words, "I'm home and recovering, thank you all for your well wishes!"
It is unclear if Dan was referring to himself or the dog when he said "recovering," or what either of them could potentially be recovering from.
The television news star briefly clarified his absence in a tweet on July 26, 2022, where he wrote, "I took some time off and can’t wait to be back in early August. See you soon!"
Once again, Dan did not clarify what the "time off" was in relation to.
Then, on July 31, 2022, Dan shared an image on Instagram of him embracing his dog alongside the caption, "UPDATE: See you all back on the PIX11 Morning News officially on Aug. 10 alongside @hsancheztvnews and the gang! Thank you for all the incredibly thoughtful messages while I was off See you soon!"
Only time will tell now if Dan ever decides to further elaborate on his absence, but fans of his work can catch him back on PIX11 in the morning starting on Aug. 10, 2022, on PIX11.