Heidi Powell Shares Touching Message to Fans After Dave Hollis's Death What happened to Dave Hollis and Heidi Powell? The fitness instructor has shared a touching message to fans in light of Dave's passing. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 26 2023, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Life can be so unfair at times. Many of us hope to find a partner that's a true friend and lover to experience life with. Unfortunately, when some of us think that we can finally breathe easy with the one we love, tragedy strikes. This is the case for fitness instructor and influencer Heidi Powell.

Heidi was dating author and former Disney executive, Dave Hollis, for a few years. However, Dave died in 2023, and the news left his loved ones with grief and sadness. In the wake of her partner's death, Heidi has been pretty vocal on social media, thanking fans and admirers for their support. Still, folks are wondering what exactly happened. Here’s the full scoop.

What Happened to Dave Hollis and Heidi Powell?

Dave died at the age of 47 on Feb. 11, 2023. A representative for the Hollis family shared with The Hollywood Reporter that Dave died in his Texas home. There’s no word on if he was home alone when the tragedy took place.

Dave’s family told the outlet that he dealt with heart problems and was hospitalized in the past. Ultimately, Dave's autopsy report, obtained by People, revealed that the executive "had lethal amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol in his system when he died." His death has been ruled as an accidental overdose.

Heidi Powell says that she is focused on healing in light of Dave Hollis’s death.

While some folks find solitude in isolation or surrounding themselves with loved ones, Heidi has continued to focus on work. The fitness instructor has also made it a point to thank her supporters for their good wishes and shared that she is focused on healing.

“I'm grateful. So grateful," Heidi wrote in an Instagram Story, per People. "While you might see less of me, rest assured … I'm OK. I'm feeling held by God, supported by your prayers, loved by my kiddos, and fully trained by my many unexplainable and difficult life experiences for this exact challenge.”

Heidi continued, "I am growing. I am progressing. And even in the midst of pain and confusion, there is so much joy and clarity. So much love. So many priorities shifting, and healing in daily revelation."

Heidi Powell and Dave Hollis started dating in 2021.

Folks that are familiar with Dave are aware that the executive was once married to Rachel Hollis. However, the pair split in June 2020 after 16 years of marriage. In a Feb. 14, 2023, Instagram tribute post, Heidi revealed that she and Dave had announced their relationship on social media on Valentine's Day 2021.

