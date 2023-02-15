Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Has Passed Away

It is a sad day, especially for us Disney fans, as the man responsible for bringing some of the best Disney movies of the last decade to a theatre near you has passed away: Dave Hollis.

While Dave is not a name that us #disneyadults may recognize, his impact has definitely been felt. As President of Worldwide Distribution at Disney between the years 2011- 2018, Dave oversaw and helped films such as Black Panther, Moana, and multiple Star Wars features reach mass levels of success. Dave was 47 when he passed, and only days away from his birthday. Being by all accounts healthy, it came as a shock to hear this news. So what was Dave's cause of death? Here's what we know.

What Is Dave Hollis’s Cause of Death?

According to Variety, who were the first ones to report the news, the exact cause of death is still unknown. However, Dave, "had recently been hospitalized for heart-related health issues."

In addition to being a top executive at Disney, Dave became known on social media for his then marriage to popular Influencer-turned-author Rachel Hollis, who wrote the New York Times Best Seller Girl, Wash Your Face.

Dave and Rachel together relocated from Los Angeles to Austin, where Dave helped to run Rachel's company, Chic Media, rebranded now as The Hollis Company. Dave and Rachel even had a popular podcast, Rise Together, where they talked about their married life. With the pairs work so intertwined, it became a shock to everyone when Rachel and Dave announced their divorce.

Rachel took to here instagram in summer 2020 to announce the news: Guys, I have some hard news to share... Dave and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to end our marriage.We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don’t. We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple. We remain dear friends as we raise our family as co-parents and run our company as partners...

Rachel and Dave remained in each others lives co-parenting their four children: Ford, Jackson, Sawyer, and Noah. In an Instagram post from this past December, Dave touched on celebrating holidays while divorced stating that, "Divorce is wild. Holidays in divorce are wilder. We veer from our every-other-week schedule to give two weeks before and after Christmas to us each to travel and see family and all the rest. Rae’s up first, I’m up second. It means today’s the last day I’ll see this crew until the day after Christmas...".

Being that the pair remain closed until the end, Rachel made a short post on Instagram following the news on Dave's death. The post reads, "We are devastated. I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them. Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate the unthinkable."