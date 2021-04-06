Rachel Hollis Worked Hard for Her Career — Even if She Has Lost Some Fans

Rachel Hollis Worked Hard for Her Career — Even if She Has Lost Some FansBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 6 2021, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
After author and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis was all but canceled because of comments she made on TikTok, it sent many people down a rabbit hole of trying to figure out who she is, what she has done to garner so much hate, and, honestly, what her net worth is.
One of the things that started the internet backlash she received was when someone on social media called her out for being "unrelatable" when she had admitted to having a house cleaner.
Rachel retaliated by sharing a TikTok video in which she said she had no intention of wanting to be relatable to anyone, thereby furthering the animosity from many. And those same people may be curious about the career which has afforded Rachel such a cushy lifestyle, despite being embroiled in a public divorce from her husband amid cheating rumors
Honestly, it all seems to be just a day in the life for her.
But what is Rachel Hollis' net worth?
Rachel has built a career over the past several years as a self-help guru, author, and motivational speaker. Because of this, she is estimated to have a pretty impressive net worth. According to a variety of sources, her net worth is said to be around $3 million. Rachel herself hasn't confirmed this amount, but it makes sense given her success so far.
Rachel's books have sold well but also been met with some scrutiny over the years. She wrote the self-help books like Girl, Wash Your Face and Girl, Stop Apologizing ostensibly to empower female readers. However, some critics have argued that they lean too heavily on the misconception that all women are facing the same socioeconomic roadblocks in life.
Rachel Hollis and her husband split in 2020.
When Rachel isn't saying something on social media to rile up those who believe they see through the shiny veneer of the life she has curated for herself, she's dealing with her divorce from ex-husband Dave Hollis.
In 2020, the couple announced their split and plans to divorce. And, as to be expected, Rachel poured all of this into her next book: Didn't See That Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart.
Like Rachel, Dave is a motivational speaker and writer and has penned his own self-help books. He was also once the president of worldwide theatrical distribution at Walt Disney Studios. These days, however, his life is more about shuffling his children between himself and Rachel and keeping busy by writing and working out.
How many kids does Rachel Hollis have?
While there were rumors of infidelity amid the announcement of the former couple's divorce, the important thing to them was ensuring that they could still co-parent their children. Over the course of their 16-year-long marriage, Rachel and Dave had four children together. Their kids — Jackson, Sawyer, Ford, and Noah — are often featured on Rachel's Instagram and TikTok.
Dave has been candid about the struggles of parenting on his own during his time with their children and wrote about his first weekend with the kids on his own in a lengthy Instagram post. "First solo weekend in this new journey [and] it was hard," he wrote. "Reality was very present [and] it felt heavy, sad, weird."
But, for now it seems as though Rachel and Dave have settled into their new normal with their kids.