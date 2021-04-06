Rachel Hollis Worked Hard for Her Career — Even if She Has Lost Some Fans

After author and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis was all but canceled because of comments she made on TikTok, it sent many people down a rabbit hole of trying to figure out who she is, what she has done to garner so much hate, and, honestly, what her net worth is.

One of the things that started the internet backlash she received was when someone on social media called her out for being "unrelatable" when she had admitted to having a house cleaner.