Rachel Hollis Is Receiving a Wave of Backlash for a Controversial TikTok Video

The latest backlash against Rachel came after she mentioned having a cleaner, and a commenter said that she was "unrelatable." In response to that comment, Rachel posted a video on TikTok in which she defended her "unrelatable" lifestyle.

“What is it about me that made you think I want to be relatable? No, sis, literally everything I do in my life is to live a life that most people can’t relate to," she said in the video.