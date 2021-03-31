Niecy Nash Says That She Was Never With a Woman Prior to Meeting Jessica Betts

The news of Niecy Nash's marriage to another woman shocked a lot of people, her own children included. In an interview with People she said, "My daughters were like, 'Wait what?' My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, 'Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I'm strictly d***ly?' And I was like, 'Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.'"

So who is her partner, Jessica Betts? Here's what we know about the woman Niecy calls her "hersband," including her net worth, career, and more.