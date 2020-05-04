Rumors Swirl That Popular Christian Vlogger Forced Husband to Attend Conversion Therapy

Bethany Baird is a Christian blogger who co-founded GirlDefined Ministries alongside her sister Kristen Clark. The Texas natives spread their values through "blogs, videos, conferences, and online webinars" focusing on "building an online 'sisterhood' where girls and women can find the encouragement and answers they’re searching for."

The women have used social media to open up about their relationships, life events, and answer questions about their faith. One of the rumors surrounding the Christian influencers is in regards to Bethany's marriage to David Beal. Bethany and Dāv tied the knot in October 2018 after getting engaged just five months earlier.

Since the couple have kept viewers up-to-date on their daily lives, some individuals have questioned David's sexuality.