Shyla Walker Says Landon McBroom's Cancer Diagnosis "Tested Our Faith"

After months of speculation because of his weight loss, Landon McBroom and longtime girlfriend Shyla Walker confirmed that Landon was seriously sick in an emotional vlog. The two are the parents of a baby girl name Souline, who was born in December of 2019.

At first, the couple refrained from divulging Landon's exact diagnosis , but they later told the world that he has lymphoma. Since then, the pair has received an outpouring of support, and they've chosen to discuss more about how they found out, and what Landon's treatment has been like.

Who is Shyla Walker? Read on to find out about how the vlogger came to fame and to learn more about Landon's cancer treatment plan.

Before he and Shyla started their This Is L&S channel on YouTube, Landon was best known for being the younger brother of ACE Family patriarch Austin McBroom. Like her beau, Shyla also had a social media career of her own before she met Landon.

Who is Shyla Walker?

The 22-year-old was born and raised in California and she had a presence on social media for her makeup skills. She met Landon when he reached out to her on Twitter in 2016, and they soon went on a date to the movies in Santa Monica. When Landon went to pick Shyla up, she made him wait 30 minutes, and she almost didn't go after he started honking at her to hurry up.

But, the two ended up having a good first date, and they got past their preconceived notions about one another. Less than a year after meeting, in July of 2017, they formed their This Is L&S channel, where they ultimately shared their pregnancy news, gender and name reveal, and Landon's health battles.

In a 2017 Q&A video to kick off their joint YouTube channel, Landon explained why he and Shyla had such a strong connection. "How I knew Shyla was the one was probably because everything seemed super natural from the jump. I never had to put up a front or anything like that. I can just be myself, I never felt like I had to portray something that she was going to like," he said. "I was myself and she liked me, and everything went up from there."