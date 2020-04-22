YouTuber Landon McBroom Confides in Fans About His Cancer Diagnosis

View this post on Instagram

Guys I want to let you know I’ve been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer. It’s something I’ve dealt with for a while. I know this is going to be a long journey, but I know I can get through it. With the support of my family I am 100% confident and feeling good. I know God is with me and will be there every step of the way. Thank you all for the love support & prayers 🙏❤️