James Charles Apparently Bought a $7 Million Home at the Age of 20

James Charles Apparently Bought a $7 Million Home at the Age of 20By Shannon Raphael
Updated
Beauty vlogger James Charles has been known for his makeup videos since he first started his YouTube channel in December of 2015. In the years since, he's built his subscriber list up to 18.4 million, he's landed several endorsement deals (including being the first male ambassador for CoverGirl), he's gotten his own show and, of course, he's been at the center of several controversies.
The Instant Influencer host has built a career from his on-camera personality, and he now has an estimated net worth of $12 million. At only 20 years old, the vlogger purchased a $7 million home in California that fans are dying to know more about.
Read on for the details of James Charles' house tour and to find out more about his neighborhood (including his famous neighbors) and the home itself.
All the details on James Charles' new house:
In February of 2019, James did a house tour on his YouTube channel, but he's moved up since then. Though it was originally thought that James had purchased the multi-million-dollar mansion Encino home featured in his tour, it was later reported that he rented it for around $15,000 to $17,000 per month.
The beauty vlogger decided to invest in real estate in February of 2020. Dirt reported that the influencer did an off-market deal, and bought a $7 million Encino home.
According to Dirt, James' new house was never publicly listed for sale, and it is brand new. A developer purchased the plot for $2.3 million and knocked the existing home down. James' house was subsequently built, and it allegedly was sold to the Instant Influencer host for $7 million.
James' new digs include six bedrooms, a maid's quarters, a pool house with a cabana, and a three-car garage. The main level boasts a two story entryway, a living room with a fireplace, and a chef's kitchen with multiple islands for optimal prepping.
The basement level has its own indoor spa, a sauna, a movie theatre (to display his vlogs, perhaps) a wine cellar, and a gym.
What other celebrities live in Encino, California?
While Encino used to have a reputation as being one of the less desirable neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area (because it is located in the San Fernando Valley), James' new purchase will put him near some famous neighbors.
RHOBH stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley call Encino home, as do NBA star Tristan Thompson and former NFL player Reggie Bush.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set a record in the area when they purchased a $20 million mansion. Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner, also now live in Encino.
James himself has yet to comment on his reported off-market purchase. Considering he did a house tour for the home he was allegedly renting, fans can expect to see a full YouTube home tour at some point in the future.
New episodes of Instant Influencer drop on YouTube on Fridays.