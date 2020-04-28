James Charles Apparently Bought a $7 Million Home at the Age of 20

Beauty vlogger James Charles has been known for his makeup videos since he first started his YouTube channel in December of 2015. In the years since, he's built his subscriber list up to 18.4 million, he's landed several endorsement deals (including being the first male ambassador for CoverGirl), he's gotten his own show and, of course, he's been at the center of several controversies.

The Instant Influencer host has built a career from his on-camera personality, and he now has an estimated net worth of $12 million. At only 20 years old, the vlogger purchased a $7 million home in California that fans are dying to know more about.

Read on for the details of James Charles' house tour and to find out more about his neighborhood (including his famous neighbors) and the home itself.