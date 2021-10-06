Stuntwoman Deirdre Naughton and Her Daughter Were Honored in the Credits of a 'La Brea' Episode

The new NBC drama series La Brea has been captivating fans' attention over the last few weeks despite only being a few episodes in. After a massive sinkhole appears in Los Angeles that pulls hundreds of people into the depths of the Earth, the characters of La Brea are force to navigate their strange new world.

In a recent episode of the NBC series, the end credits included a message to Deirdre Naughton and her daughter, Leela. So, who exactly are they and what happened to them? Keep reading for all of the known details.

What happened to Deirdre and Leela Naughton that brought about the tribute message on 'La Brea'?

The truth behind the tribute message to Deirdre and Leela Naughton on La Brea is quite literally heartbreaking. According to The Daily Mail, Deirdre, 42, a highly respected stuntwoman, and her daughter, Leela, 10, were both killed in a fire that set their farmhouse ablaze in Tallarook, Australia. The apparent cause behind the fire was an electrical fault inside the home.

The publication noted that a team of roughly 40 firefighters spent about two hours trying to extinguish the blaze but despite their efforts, the mother-daughter duo was unable to be saved. Per 7 News, neighbors reported hearing explosions from within the house and assumed initially that the fire had spread due to fireworks going off.

Deirdre's mother, who was staying in a nearby cabin on the property, was the one who initially contacted emergency services to report the fire. Deirdre's long-term partner, Clint Dodd, was reportedly away from home when this all occurred. Deirdre's former agent, Vicki Marks, told The Daily Mail in a statement that "she could make you laugh even if you didn’t want to." "Dee was a champion for the female stunt performers and was passionate about the women in the stunt industry having a voice," Vicki said.

