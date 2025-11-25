Singer Maria de la Rosa Killed In Ambush — What Happened to DELAROSA? The 22-year-old singer was known professionally as DELAROSA. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 25 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @delarosaaaa

Latin singer and influencer Maria de la Rosa was killed in an ambush in Northridge, Calif., on Nov. 22, 2025. The 22-year-old musician was sitting inside her car parked near Bryant Street and Tampa Avenue at approximately 1:25 a.m. when she was killed, according to The Los Angeles Times.

No suspects have been arrested, and fans of the singer, who is also known as DELAROSA, want to know what happened after hearing the tragic news.

What happened to DELAROSA?

DELAROSA was shot and killed while sitting inside her vehicle near Bryant Street and Tampa Avenue at approximately 1:25 a.m., in Northridge, Calif., on Nov. 22, 2025. The musician was sitting inside her car with several people when multiple shots rang out. The singer was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to The New York Post, two men who were in the vehicle with DELAROSA are in critical condition and "fighting for their lives." "Witnesses described seeing two male suspects approach a vehicle that was parked on Bryant Street,” read a statement by the LAPD, per KTLA News. "Multiple rounds were fired at several victims who were parked in the area in their vehicle."

Singer Maria De La Rosa aka DELAROSA was shot and killed in Los Angeles while sitting in a parked vehicle.



I can almost guarantee this is some cartel like ambush assassination type shit



RIP to her and remember to choose who you associate yourself with wisely. pic.twitter.com/VFPvna7Paq — Algovich (@Algovich_) November 25, 2025

Maria's music career was just beginning when she was shot and killed. She had just dropped her debut single in August called "No Me Llames," per TMZ. The young singer's death could be gang-related, but it has not been confirmed. Maria reportedly suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries at the Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

A post on X claims that Maria wore a balaclava mask in one of her music videos. The masks are reportedly associated with drug cartels for concealing identities. One person in the comment section of a post Maria shared before her death read, "Got smoked by the cartel." "d--n that sounds like a hit. she must have been involved in some street business," added another on X.

Mexican American Singer Maria De La Rosa (DELAROSA) GUNNED down in Bryant Park, LA. She was only 22.

In one of her videos she’s seen wearing a Balaclava which is typically associated with Cartel/Narco attire. circumstances surrounding the shooting. Gunmen reportedly… pic.twitter.com/wtlaRmW8h1 — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) November 25, 2025

Maria has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, and a recent post featured the singer holding an electric guitar. The post is captioned, "Ocupada cocinando en el Stu," which means "Busy cooking in the Studio." "Ocupada cocinando en el Stu. no me llames. Ya es tiempo… GAME TIME BABY #LaMuñecaMalaSoyYo #SoloLaFamilia."

Music producer and engineer Times J Martinez wrote in the comment section under the post, "Me duele que alla sido con violencia,”" which means, "It hurts that it happened with violence." Music producer Jimmy Humilde and Juan Moises, the lead singer of Los Gemelos de Sinaloa, also left their condolences.

