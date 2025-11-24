Chris Daughtry Speaks out After AI Image Brands Him as a Charlie Kirk Supporter The singer was a contestant on 'American Idol.' By Niko Mann Published Nov. 24 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry is speaking out after viral AI images claimed that he paid tribute to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The white nationalist died on Sept. 10, 2025, and Chris is not happy that his name is being used in connection with Charlie's tribute.

Article continues below advertisement

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the rock musician said that he did not "stand with MAGA, Charlie Kirk, Turning Point, or any other movement rooted in bigotry."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Daughtry condemns the AI images of him in a Charlie Kirk tribute.

In an interview published on Nov. 17, 2025, Chris denounced the MAGA movement and the organization founded by Charlie, Turning Point USA. "I certainly don’t stand with MAGA, Charlie Kirk, Turning Point, or any other movement rooted in bigotry or intolerance or exclusivity,” he told the outlet. "So when it [AI] starts lumping me into these groups that do not align with my values and the things I stand for and where my heart is, it affects me on a deep level."

"I don’t want anyone out there believing that," he continued. "When it starts to step on or completely contradict the things you stand for, that’s when it hurts the most. I’ve evolved quite a bit as a human over the last 20 years. I don’t hold the same religious dogma I grew up with. I’m all about equal rights, including equal rights for LGBTQ, and minority communities." In an Instagram post shared on Nov 13, Chris also spoke out about "fake news." The post was captioned, "STOP BEING BAMBOOZLED!"

Article continues below advertisement

“I definitely did not want to make this video, but here we are," he began. "Enough is enough. I gotta address this. ... S--t is getting just unbelievably nuts out there with the fake accounts, the fake news, the fake headlines,” he said. "I've got one account, and it's this one, and then the Daughtry page," he added. "So, if you’re not seeing news being posted on our official page or my page — or at least being corroborated by reposting something from another source — then it’s not real."

Article continues below advertisement

What is Chris Daughtry's religion?

According to BeliefNet, Chris is a Christian. The outlet reports that the American Idol alum has a strong Christian faith that has helped to shape his music career, although, as noted earlier, his beliefs have evolved. His music is popular on Christian radio stations, and he has spoken about his faith giving him a sense of purpose.