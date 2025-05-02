What Happened to Comedian Dean Cole? Instagram Update Shares Health Scare "Finally on the road to recovery." By Ivy Griffith Published May 2 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Comedian and actor Deon Cole is perhaps best known for his role on Black-ish. But he also has a successful career in stand-up. 2025 was a hard year for the actor, leading fans to be worried after he shared a series of concerning posts on social media.

He offered an update in May 2025, but it left more questions than answers. Here's what we know about what happened to Deon and why fans have been so worried about his health.

What happened to Deon Cole?

Deon has left a number of intriguing breadcrumbs on his social media suggesting that he has been dealing with some health issues. It all started when he posted on Instagram, "This day is devastating!!!! Left the hospital earlier, sick af," back in January 2025. He didn't clarify what put him in the hospital, but fans hoped it was a one-off.

However, it became clear that his health issues weren't behind him when he updated on May 1, 2025, that he was dealing with health challenges. He wrote, "Finally on the road to recovery. God is a great God, I praise him and thank him for his love, grace, and mercy. I want to thank all the doctors, nurses (sisters), and staff here in South Africa at Christiaan Barnard hospital and my doctor in the states, THANK YOU."

He went on to say, "Sorry to the African Laugh Festival I was scheduled to headline, thanks for your understanding and support (I’ll make it next year). Actually, I appreciate everyone’s patience with me, if I cannot respond to messages right now, I just want to rest and get better to finish up the show, but thank u tremendously."

Deon did not clarify in the post what his health challenges were, but he shared several photos of himself in the hospital with a number of electrical leads and a surgical drain attached to his stomach. Rumors online have suggested he is facing Stage IV kidney failure, but those are just rumors.

2025 was a tough year for Deon.

Whatever is going on with Deon's health, it's just one more straw on the tired camel's back after a rough 2025. Not only has Deon been facing whatever health struggles are hounding his heels, but he and his neighbors were impacted by the devastating wildfires that swept California in January 2025.

He shared to social media, "It's real bad," when the wildfires spread to his area, adding that he was canceling his birthday celebration, writing on Instagram, "Don’t feel right to do my birthday party while people are losing everything they own and myself being under high alert for my own home."

After his January 2025 health update, he added that he left the hospital, "went home, then had to pack what I could to evacuate. As I drove away, I seen the fire rising from behind my house, It’s a nightmare!!! I got the flowers my mom gave me before she passed tho."

