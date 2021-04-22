What Happened to Dicky in 'Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn'?

The Nickelodeon show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is named after the quadruplets of the Harper family that the show is named after. It was all about their antics together since they don't always get along. They each have their own distinct personalities.

But after four seasons on the show, it was announced that Mace Coronel , the actor who played Dicky, left the show. Screen Rant says that the news came in the middle of filming the fourth season, and there were still five episodes left to shoot. Did something happen behind the scenes, or did Mace just want to leave the show behind?

What happened to Dicky?

On Sept. 10, 2017, Mace announced via Instagram that he would be leaving Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. He stated that there was no bad blood between himself and the network, but he was going to be working on more "diverse" roles. "I made a mutual agreement with Nickelodeon and the show is going on without me, and I'm so excited to be back acting in some serious and more diverse projects," the caption said in part.

Source: Instagram

Even though Mace made it seem as if there was no conflict between himself and Nickelodeon, that may not have been the case. A 2017 article from Deadline said that there had been issues behind the scenes for a while, but no one from the show nor Mace would confirm if this was true.

