What Happened to Dicky in 'Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn'?By Kori Williams
Apr. 22 2021, Published 6:42 p.m. ET
The Nickelodeon show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is named after the quadruplets of the Harper family that the show is named after. It was all about their antics together since they don't always get along. They each have their own distinct personalities.
But after four seasons on the show, it was announced that Mace Coronel, the actor who played Dicky, left the show. Screen Rant says that the news came in the middle of filming the fourth season, and there were still five episodes left to shoot. Did something happen behind the scenes, or did Mace just want to leave the show behind?
What happened to Dicky?
On Sept. 10, 2017, Mace announced via Instagram that he would be leaving Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. He stated that there was no bad blood between himself and the network, but he was going to be working on more "diverse" roles. "I made a mutual agreement with Nickelodeon and the show is going on without me, and I'm so excited to be back acting in some serious and more diverse projects," the caption said in part.
Even though Mace made it seem as if there was no conflict between himself and Nickelodeon, that may not have been the case. A 2017 article from Deadline said that there had been issues behind the scenes for a while, but no one from the show nor Mace would confirm if this was true.
Unfortunately for Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, it was canceled soon after Mace left. He didn't finish the final episodes for the show before leaving, but his absence was explained by saying Dicky was overseas as a foreign exchange student in Australia.
What is Mace up to now?
After leaving Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Mace went on to be a part of a few different TV shows. His IMDb shows that he's been booked and busy ever since with roles like Milo Vargas in Zoe Valentine and Lionel Braddock in the short series Wireless.
Now, a movie Mace is a part of is in pre-production. His IMDb lists a project called Sonny Boy, where he plays a character called Marcus. On its own IMDb page, it says this is about a struggling writer. He goes back to his hometown of Oakland to get back in touch with his dying father. It's not clear who Marcus is or what his character is like in this film just yet.
Mace also works with an organization called The Thirst Project that helps areas that have water insecurities. In an Instagram post from September 2019, he says he's "truly honored to be a part of this cause, and it’s so heartwarming to see everyone come together and raise awareness and money for the global water crisis."