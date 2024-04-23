Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Dominik Mysterio Wore a Sling on 'Monday Night Raw' — Is He Really Injured? “I was supposed to tag with JD against Andrade and Ricochet but I’m a little banged up,” said Dirty Dom on 'Raw.' By Brandon Charles Apr. 23 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It looks like another member of the popular heel faction The Judgement Day will be out of in-ring action for a while. Dominik Mysterio, aka Dirty Dom, may not be on WWE screens performing in the ring or billed on WWE shows for an indefinite amount of time.

During the Monday, April 22, 2024, edition of Monday Night Raw, Dom appeared on screen wearing a sling. Originally scheduled to compete in a tag team match with JD McDonagh against Ricochet and Andrade, Dom was replaced by Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma.

What happened to Dominik Mysterio?

When Dominik appeared on screen in a backstage segment, he said, “I was supposed to tag with JD against Andrade and Ricochet but I’m a little banged up.” Because professional wrestling is just as much storytelling as reality, fans are wondering if the injury is real.

According to Fightful Select, “Dominik Mysterio is sidelined with an injury. Last week, Fightful Select reported that former NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio was off the European tour, and replaced by Ricochet. We'd also reported tonight that Santos Escobar was set to team with JD McDonagh on WWE Raw instead of Dominik as previously advertised. Dominik Mysterio appeared on WWE Raw with a sling, in what we're told is a legitimate injury. We've not heard of a timetable for his return."

As of this posting, neither WWE nor Dominik have confirmed or denied the legitimacy of the injury.

If Dominik is really out of action for an extended period, he’ll be on the shelf with fellow Judgement Day member Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion recently had to relinquish her championship due to a shoulder injury. She'll be out of action for months. She has been pulled from WWE’s upcoming United Kingdom shows. Dominik has also been pulled from those shows, leading many to believe the "injuries" are real.

Just because Dominik may be injured, he may remain on screen. Even after appearing in backstage segments claiming he’s hurt, Dominik was involved in the aforementioned tag team match featuring JD McDonagh and Santos Escobar against Ricochet and Andrade. Dom was able to interfere and pull at Ricochet’s leg with his healthy arm. He also received the loudest of the chants during the match. Since Rhea is out and Dom's injuries are minor, he may stay on TV.