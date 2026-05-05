Duncan Robinson's Fans Want to Know What Happened to His Older Brother, Eli "He had an amazing ability to see people for what they were and meet people where they were, as well." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 5 2026, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions substance abuse, mental health issues, and suicide. Detroit Pistons small forward Duncan Robinson is known for his incredible talent on the court. The basketball player has set multiple three-point shot records, helped his team reach the NBA finals twice, and is currently the only Williams College alum to play for the NBA.

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However, it isn't Duncan who has been making headlines lately. Rather, his brother Eli is the one fans are curious about. Some recent social media posts have the public asking: What happened to Eli Robinson?

Source: MEGA

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What happened to Duncan Robinson's brother, Eli?

Eli Robinson tragically took his own life on April 30, 2025, after a four-year-long battle with addiction and mental health issues. The 34-year-old had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, for which he was hospitalized 16 times over the course of four years. While Eli struggled with addiction in the past, he had been sober for nearly four years at the time of his passing.

Citing Eli as an inspiration, Duncan took to Instagram to share, "He had an amazing ability to see people for what they were and meet people where they were, as well. Nothing was indicative of that more than to see who showed up for him." Evidencing that claim, the Robinson family estimates an impressive 600 people attended Eli's funeral, showing how many lives he touched.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @robinsonfamilyfoundation

The Robinson family created a foundation in Eli's honor.

The Robinson Family Foundation was created in Eli's memory, which "drives our mission to break stigma, expand resources, and remind others they’re never alone."

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One of the many important things the Robinson Family Foundation does in education is to share the dangers of marijuana usage at an early age. They believe exposure to the substance when young was part of what caused Eli's mental health struggles. Per Yahoo!, Duncan explained, "What they're finding in research is that if you use marijuana in a developing brain, which is considered up to the age of 25, you're at a higher risk of developing psychosis later on."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @robinsonfamilyfoundation

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The NBPA has worked with Duncan on raising awareness.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) collaborated with Duncan to create a clip in honor of Suicide Prevention Month. In the clip, Duncan wears Eli's sobriety necklace, which the athlete is rarely ever spotted without. Duncan shared how much he looked up to Eli and wanted to be like his big brother. He also detailed his sibling's struggles, which became more apparent as he got older.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @thenbpa

One particularly poignant sentiment was that Eli "took the shame out of mental health," because he spoke about it so openly. Duncan went on to talk about the Robinson Family Foundation and the work it does. He also shared some things people can do to improve their health, such as engaging in physical activity. The athlete went on to express that he would like to "encourage everybody to err on the side of kindness," as you can never know the internal struggle someone is going through.