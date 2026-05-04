What Happened to Nolan Patrick and His NHL Career — See Where the Athlete Is Now Nolan continued with the Philadelphia Flyers for three seasons before moving to the Vegas Golden Knights for one season. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 4 2026, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Travie Ballin

Every now and then, a promising talent comes along that is poised to shake up the industry. That's exactly what happened when Nolan Patrick joined the NHL. The athlete was an undeniable player, ranking as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

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Nolan's career rose rapidly, recording 77 points (32 goals, 45 assists) in 222 games. However, his decline was just as swift. In fact, the hockey player hasn't been a part of the NHL since 2023. What happened to Nolan, and why has his career stalled?

Source: YouTube/Travie Ballin

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What happened to Nolan Patrick?

Nolan's NHL career began on Oct. 4, 2017, when he played for the Philadelphia Flyers against the San Jose Sharks, contributing to a 5-3 win. Showing incredible promise, Nolan continued with the Philadelphia Flyers for three seasons before moving to the Vegas Golden Knights for one season. After skipping the 2022-2023 season, Nolan became an unrestricted free agent. Finally, he retired in 2023, at the age of 25.

While most people would be overjoyed at the idea of retiring early, Nolan wanted to stay in the game. Unfortunately, his various medical issues forced the athlete to end his career early. Nolan suffered from a history of concussions and a debilitating migraine disorder due to the multiple injuries he'd sustained while playing hockey.

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Source: YouTube/Travie Ballin

It seems clear that Nolan didn't make this decision lightly — or possibly, not at all, perhaps someone else decided for him — as there was some denial about his retirement at the time, both from the sports industry and from the player himself. In a 2023 X post that has aged rather poorly, sports writer Elliotte Friedman wrote, "Reached out to Patrick today, he politely declined to talk ... but did text to say he has not officially retired. It's clear he prefers to stay under the radar."

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That was in response to an equally poorly aged post from reporter Skylar Peters, which read, "Global News has confirmed with the family of Golden Knights F Nolan Patrick that the 25-year-old has NOT retired from hockey." To be fair, it's debatable whether Nolan ever officially announced his retirement. However, he hasn't played since March 24, 2022.

Source: YouTube/Travie Ballin

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What is Nolan up to now?

Most reports claim that Nolan has taken up coaching and mentoring. However, he is not listed as a staffer at any of the organizations he's rumored to work for, nor does he have an active social media account. Perhaps he used to work at those companies, but that does not seem to be the case anymore. It seems the athlete has truly chosen to retire in peace and step away from professional sports altogether.