Max Verstappen's Hatred of New F1 Rules Fuel Retirement Rumors "It's anti-racing." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 1 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Max Verstappen is a four-time Formula 1 World Drivers Champion and one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. So why are there consistent talks of his possible retirement, following the end of the 2026 racing season?

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Is Max Verstappen really headed for retirement?

The Dutch racing powerhouse recently stated that he is considering calling it quits in the sport he's dominated for so long in light of recent career setbacks. ESPN reported on March 29, 2026, that the Formula One driver isn't all too happy with F1's recent regulations.

Source: MEGA

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Specifically, he is irate with F1's decision to transition its vehicles to hybrid engine, which prioritizes "harvesting and then deploying battery-boosted electrical power," the outlet wrote in a separate article. Verstappen has made his displeasure with the implementation of technology in the globally beloved, high-speed racing game.

He's gone so far as to liken the massive shift in driving dynamics to playing Mario Kart. During a press conference in Shanghai, Verstappen mentioned the title when answering a question about drivers who spend time in simulators as having a bigger advantage than those who don't following the rule shift.

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"I found a cheaper solution," Verstappen quipped. "I swapped the simulator for my Nintendo Switch. I'm practicing with Mario Kart, actually. Finding the mushrooms is going quite well, the blue shells is a bit more difficult. I'm working on it. The rock is still there; it's coming."

He isn't the only high-profile racer to liken the hybrid battery speed boosts for overtaking competitors, either. Charles Leclerc, when speaking of his race against George Russell, described the updated hybrid drivetrains as functioning "like the mushroom in Mario Kart."

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Martin Brundle's had enough of the Max Verstappen retirement talks. pic.twitter.com/4wujZnFAM9 — Motorsport (@Motorsport) April 1, 2026 Source: X | @Motorsport

In another interview, Verstappen described the new vehicles as "anti-racing" and said that they aren't fun to drive. In fact, he likened the league to Formula E: "Not a lot of fun, to be honest. I would say the right word is management. As a driver, the feeling is not very Formula 1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids."

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With that being said, Verstappen did concede that every other driver on the roster must abide by the same guidelines. "But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that. And that's also not my problem, because I'm all for that. Equal chance, I don't mind that."

The new setup effectively necessitates that drivers gain tactical speed boosts during turns and deceleration which they can then engage in spurts to try and overtake the opposition. Verstappen, as stated, says this feels more like management, and less like "pure" racing.

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🚨| Max Verstappen 'emotional' plea delivered by F1 boss:



— Max Verstappen has expressed dissatisfaction with the new 2026 regulations, hinting at a potential departure from F1. Stefano Domenicali, speaking to Autosport, urged Verstappen to remain in the sport despite his… pic.twitter.com/OJpsYIjiq6 — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) April 30, 2026 Source: X | @ThisIsFormu1a1

Then, after a less-than-stellar eighth-place finish in Japan, Verstappen was asked by a journalist if he would be stepping "away from F1 at the end of the year." And his response didn't necessarily instill confidence that he's definitely going to remain in the sport.

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"That's what I'm saying," he said. "I'm thinking about everything inside this paddock. Privately I'm very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally, 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

🗣️ Oscar Piastri on Max's potential retirement due to the regulations: "I think it would be a shame for the sport to lose Max, especially at this point in his career as well. I think it would be a big loss for the sport as a whole."



"I think for us, as drivers, we want to race… pic.twitter.com/hkWOf6720D — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) April 22, 2026 Source: X | @verstappenews

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Verstappen said that his placement isn't dictating his stance on the sport as of now. But the fact that he isn't having with with driving the vehicles with its 50/50 electric to combustion driving dynamics. "Of course I try to adapt to it, but it's not nice the way you have to race. It's really anti-driving ... it's just not what I want to do," he stated.