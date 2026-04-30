Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Dalton Rushing Caused Quite the Controversy at Recent Game A moment in the fifth inning has gone viral. By Niko Mann Published April 30 2026, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @daltonwrushing

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing caused a big controversy while catching during a game on April 28, 2026. The Los Angeles Dodgers were playing the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and Dalton did not disappoint with a dramatic performance.

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According to Yahoo! Sports, Dalton and the umpire had a controversial moment that has gone viral, and now, baseball fans want to know what all the hoopla is about. So, what happened? Keep reading to find out.

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Dalton Rushing caused quite the controversy at recent baseball game.

Dalton reportedly called for a time-out during the game's fifth inning, but he claims that he was ignored by the home plate umpire, Clint Vondrak. Dalton was up to bat and called for the time-out, and according to Yahoo! Sports, Clint acknowledged and granted the time-out, but then, the catcher was called for a pitch-clock violation, which resulted in him striking out. Dalton argued with the umpire and went off inside the dugout.

Manager Dave Roberts backed Dalton on X after the game and acknowledged the timeout. “Dalton called timeout, and I just saw the replay," he said. "He called timeout, and he said it twice, and I just think the umpire didn’t hear it clearly. I know he wasn’t just trying to blatantly do wrong by Dalton, but I just don’t think he heard it. But I did see a head nod, too. So, you assume that he heard it and acknowledged, but clearly he didn’t.”

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Looks like Dalton Rushing got hosed by the home plate umpire



He clearly called for timeout and the ump acknowledged him.... and then proceeded to give him a pitch clock violation and automatic strikeout pic.twitter.com/A4lRFlkUpR — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) April 29, 2026

This is not the first time Dalton has made headlines for his behavior on the field.

Dalton also caused controversy on April 26 when the Los Angeles Dodgers were playing against the Chicago Cubs. The catcher called out Miguel Amaya about him twice, trying to steal second base. Not only that, he called Miguel a "fat f--k."

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Dodgers fans worried about PCA yet Dalton Rushing is the biggest clown in MLB. Here he is calling Miguel Amaya a “fat f*ck” after he gets stolen on. Watch Nico afterwards pic.twitter.com/Iniojk3Hv7 — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) April 26, 2026

While playing against the San Francisco Giants on April 21, Dalton insulted outfielder Jung Hoo Lee after he injured himself, which did not make many fans of the catcher. Dalton reportedly said "f--k 'em" as he walked off the field.

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Dalton also made no friends on April 18 after a game against the Colorado Rockies. The LA Dodgers lost the game 4-3, and Dalton accused the winners of cheating, per Yahoo! Sports. "I think they had a good game plan as an opposing team, and maybe I pitched into their game plan," he said. "As far as calling pitches, I'm not 100 percent sure. I just, I think it's odd some of those hitters that do what they do, they go up there and they were only on the first pitch that was thrown. So it's a little fishy.”