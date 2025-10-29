Does Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Have Kids? Inside His Family Dynamic Shohei Ohtani’s personal life doesn’t personal life doesn’t receive nearly as much attention as his skills on the baseball field By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 29 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has captivated baseball fans from the moment he was formally drafted into Major League Baseball, with countless headlines about his talent and skill set on the field.

However, his personal life doesn’t receive nearly as much attention. While many fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers star are aware of his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, they may also be curious to know if he has kids. Find out if Shohei is a father or not.

Does Shohei Ohtani have kids?

In April 2025, Shohei and Mamiko announced that they welcomed their first child together following the couple’s 2024 wedding. Taking to Instagram, Shohei shared the happy news that they are parents to a daughter.

"Welcome to the Ohtani Family! I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter,” his message began. “To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.” “I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement,” the star designated hitter continued. “I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day.”

The couple initially shared the news that they were expecting a child in December 2024 on Instagram, with Shohei writing at the time "Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!"

Shortly after his Los Angeles Dodgers debut at training camp in February 2024, Shohei shocked fans with a surprise marriage announcement.

"To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make,” he began his marriage announcement via Instagram. “Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support."

The highest-paid player in the league opened up about the Dodgers' performance at the 2025 World Series.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the World Series became officially tied at 2-2 following the Dodgers' loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “Every time he steps up I expect great things to happen and maybe unfairly," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per USA Today.

“He's mortal. There's also a lot of energy, obviously, on the pitching exerted,” he added. “But they made good pitches. But you look back at those at-bats, they made good pitches on him, they really did.’’ After the loss, Shohei shared his thoughts about his performance. “Looking back in hindsight, it was just a regrettable pitch, something I wish that I could have taken back. It was just a bad spot, that location," he said, per ESPN.

