MLB Players Wear a "21" Tag on Their Uniforms as a Tribute to a Hero of the Sport

Becoming a legend of the sport usually means that someone is really good at what they do, earning the respect and the admiration of the millions of people who tune in to watch. Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady are all legends because of their achievements within their respective leagues. However, heroism in sports can be appreciated in different ways. Famous athletes are public figures, and they can be recognized for what they accomplish beyond the broadcasts.

Eagle-eyed MLB fans are able to notice that some of the jerseys worn by the professionals have a "21" tag on the surface. The number can also be seen in some stadiums, as a testament of how the tradition began a long time ago. What does the "21" stand for in professional baseball? Why are players constantly paying tribute to this unsung hero of the sport?

What does the "21" stand for in MLB?

According to the MLB's official website, the "21" number seen on multiple MLB jerseys pays tribute to Roberto Clemente. The athlete was a prolific baseball star, with Roberto becoming a fifteen-time All-Star player over the course of his career. The baseball icon also won twelve Golden Glove Awards back in the day, cementing his legacy in the history of America's pastime. The man from Puerto Rico helped lead the Pittsburgh Pirates towards two separate World Series titles.

Chron reports that nine members of the Houston Astros were seen sporting the tribute to Roberto during a game that took place on September 15. The date was established by the MLB as the official "Roberto Clemente Day." In fact, the MLB respects the legend to the point of giving out the Roberto Clemente Award every year, a prize created to celebrate the humanitarian legacy of the Hall of Famer.

Roberto Clemente's tragic death continues to affect the league.

One of the biggest reasons why so many people in the MLB pay tribute to Roberto is the player's tragic death. According to The New York Times, the MLB Hall of Famer died in a plane crash in 1972. The context behind the accident remains one of the sport's most emotional narratives. Roberto visited Managua, Nicaragua, that same year, while managing the Puerto Rico national baseball team.

A few weeks after the player left Managua, a massive earthquake struck the city. Roberto eventually found out that the first three flights that contained aid packages for the disaster had been diverted by corrupt officials of the local government. The baseball icon decided to board the fourth relief flight, but the plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after takeoff. The tragedy became a major news story on New Year's Day, 1973.