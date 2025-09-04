How Much Is the NBA Worth? Breaking Down the League’s Massive Valuation The NBA’s value has skyrocketed thanks to media deals, global growth, and soaring franchise prices. Here’s how much it’s worth. By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 4 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The NBA isn’t just about basketball anymore. It’s a global brand, a money machine, and one of the most powerful forces in entertainment. From billion-dollar team sales to international fandom, the league has grown into a cultural giant. The games are electric, but the real jaw-dropper is the question fans keep asking: just how much is the NBA actually worth?

Between massive television contracts, record-setting team sales, and a loyal international fan base, the NBA has grown into an empire. But just how big is it, and what does that number look like when everything is added up?

How much is the NBA actually worth?

According to CNBC, in 2025, the average NBA franchise was valued at more than $4.66 billion, placing the combined worth of the league’s 30 teams at roughly $139 billion. The Golden State Warriors sit at the top with an estimated $9.4 billion valuation, while iconic franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are each valued near $7 billion. Right in the middle of the valuation list is the Cleveland Cavaliers at $4.35 billion.

Even the least valuable teams carry billion-dollar price tags, with the lowest team valuation being the Memphis Grizzlies at $3.2 billion at the time of this writing. But what makes the NBA worth so much? A major factor is media rights. CNBC reported that in July 2024, the NBA agreed to a media rights package worth $76 billion over 11 years, beginning with the 2025-26 season. On an average annual basis, the new deal is worth $6.9 billion a year, nearly 160% more than its current deal is worth.

The NBA has built itself into one of the most valuable leagues in the world. Investopedia reports that a massive $76 billion TV deal secures its games as global primetime entertainment, while a Nike partnership worth more than $1 billion keeps its stars at the center of sports culture. Add to that an ever-growing roster of corporate sponsors, rapid international expansion, and average team values pushing $5 billion, and the NBA stands as a financial powerhouse.

Why does it matter to fans and owners how much the NBA is worth?

The rising valuations aren’t just headlines, they’re changing the face of ownership. In August 2025, according to ESPN, the NBA approved the sale of the Celtics at $6.1 billion. This is the largest price ever paid for an American professional sports team to date, although ESPN reports there's a deal for the Lakers with a future value of $10 billion. Analysts note that as values keep climbing, ownership is moving beyond individual billionaires and into private equity and institutional investment.