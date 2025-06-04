Who Is the Knicks' New Coach? What We Know Following Coach Tom Thibodeau's Exit The New York Knicks said the team is moving in new direction. By Niko Mann Published June 4 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are shocked by the New York Knicks' firing of their head coach, Tom Thibodeau. The NBA coach just led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals, and many say coach Thibodeau deserves thanks, not a pink slip.

Thibodeau was the head coach of the Knicks for 5 years before being let go on June 3, per ESPN. Disgruntled fans want to know why the team changed course, and they also want to know who the next head coach will be. So, why was Thibodeau fired? And who is the Knicks' new coach?

Who is the Knicks' new coach?

The New York Knicks haven't yet announced who the new coach will be. Knicks president Leon Rose released a statement on Instagram announcing Thibodeau's exit. "Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans," he wrote. "This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction. We can't thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach."

"He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court with four playoff berths and four playoff series victories. Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family, and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future."

While a new coach hasn't been chosen, there are a few names being tossed about. According to CBS Sports, former Nuggets coach and former Knicks assistant Michael Malone is a contender. Former Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer is also reportedly being considered. Ex-Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy is also reportedly in the running, as is college basketball coach Jay Wright. UConn head coach Dan Hurley is also a contender.

Associate head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Johnnie Bryant, is also being named as the Knicks' new coach. Johnnie was previously an assistant coach for the Knicks before joining the Cavaliers. Whoever the Knicks' new coach is, folks are not happy with Thibodeau's exit, and several people took to X to express their shock and dismay, including former NBA champion Earvin Magic Johnson.

"WOW WOW WOW," he wrote. "I can’t believe the NY Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was fired today after leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals! The biggest question is why was he fired? Now, who will be the next coach of the Knicks?"

WOW WOW WOW. I can’t believe the NY Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was fired today after leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals! 🤯 The biggest question is why was he fired? Now, who will be the next coach of the Knicks? — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 3, 2025

Comedian Ben Stiller also shared a message following the news and gave Tom credit for making the Knicks champions. "I am a Tom Thibodeau fan," he wrote. "He brought this team back. I felt he gave every bit of himself and was always looking to improve. I will always be grateful for how far he brought the Knicks."

"They are relevant again," he continued. "They are championship contenders again. The Knicks became winners again with him. Thank you COACH THIBS."

I am a Tom Thibodeau fan. He brought this team back. I felt he gave every bit of himself and was always looking to improve. I will always be grateful for how far he brought the Knicks. They are relevant again. They are championship contenders again. The Knicks became winners… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 3, 2025