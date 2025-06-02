'Inside the NBA' Is Leaving TNT Behind as It Heads Over to a New Network 'Inside the NBA' is done on TNT but not done forever. By Joseph Allen Published June 2 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: TNT

With the end of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, an era in NBA basketball came to an end as well. That's because TNT will no longer be home to NBA basketball, and its marquee show Inside the NBA will be disappearing too.

Even as the show's hosts talked about the game and looked forward to the finals, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson also bid farewell to their TV home for years and years. Now, many want to know what happened to Inside the NBA and whether it's gone for good. Here's what we know.

What happened to 'Inside the NBA'?

Inside the NBA has always been the pre- and post-game show on TNT, but starting with the next NBA season, TNT will no longer be the TV home for any amount of NBA basketball. Instead, the NBA is moving over to Amazon Prime Video and NBC, and will also continue to air games on ABC and ESPN. That's why the hosts were so emotional at the end of their final taping — for Inside the NBA, it was truly the end of an era.

Because the NBA Finals will be on ABC, the Eastern Conference Finals marked the final games that would air on TNT. “I’m proud to say for the last time, ‘Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT,’” Ernie said at the end of the broadcast before turning away from the camera and taking his mic off. Games have been on TNT since 1988, making this a tremendous sea-change for the league.

'Inside the NBA' isn't going away, though.

Although Inside the NBA might be done on TNT, the show is not disappearing for good. Instead, it will move to ABC and ESPN starting next season, although we don't know how different that iteration of the show might be.

“Even though the name changes, the engine is still the same,” Shaq said during the broadcast. “And to that new network we’re coming to, we’re not coming to f--k around. … We’re taking over, OK? I love you guys and I appreciate you guys.”

Ernie Johnson with an emotional sign-off from 'Inside the NBA' on TNT. 🏀📺🎙️❤️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/bQnGdPvtOe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 1, 2025 Source: Twitter/@awfulannouncing

Kevin Harlan, the play-by-play announcer for many of TNT's biggest games, also weighed in at the end of his tenure with the network. “Our hearts are full of gratitude,” he said in a direct address to viewers. “Not sadness, but gratitude and happiness for what has been. It has been an honor. It has been a privilege. And I hope you all have enjoyed it as much as we have.”