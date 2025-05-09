'Inside the NBA' Is in Mourning Following the Loss of Crew Member Kevin Thomas Kevin Thomas was a key pillar of the 'Inside the NBA' crew. By Joseph Allen Published May 9 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@NBAonTNT

Thanks to its panel filled with stars, TNT's Inside the NBA has long been beloved as one of the best pre and post-game shows on TV. Before a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves was set to begin on May 8, the crew took time to memorialize Kevin Thomas, a long-serving member of the show's crew.

Although Shaquille O'Neil, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley all had lovely things to say about Kevin, many wanted to know more about what happened to him. Here's what we know.

What happened to Kevin Thomas?

We don't know what happened to Kevin, as none of the remembrances of him included any specific details on his cause of death. Charles Barkley did suggest that his death had been "sudden," though. "Death is so sudden. Like you're with somebody one day, then you get the call the next day that they're gone and you're like, 'What?' We were all in shock when we got the message the other day. Man, what a fun dude. I admired him, I respected him. He did anything we asked him to do," Charles said.

"We've always said, the people behind us do all the heavy lifting on the show," the former NBA star continued. "But, man, the world is a sadder place because Kevin's not here. He was just a really good dude, and we're going to miss him." Ernie explained that Kevin was a 30-year stagehand with Inside the NBA, and even fans who might not know him by name would recognize him from the various times he had appeared on camera.

“He was one of those guys who came to work with a smile on his face,” Ernie said, holding back tears. “He was 70. Survived by his wife Cece, son Noah, four grandchildren. We pray in this time that is unspeakably difficult, they can somehow find comfort and peace knowing how that husband, that father, that grandfather, was loved and respected. This studio will never be the same.”

The Inside the NBA family mourns the passing of Kevin Thomas, an incredible and loved member of our team.



Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/aPIbOSoDI4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2025

What was Kevin Thomas's cause of death?

We don't know any information about his cause of death, but it seems to have come as something of a shock to the show's hosts. Clearly, Kevin was someone who meant a lot to the on-camera talent on the show, and the touching tribute suggests that he's leaving a meaningful legacy behind for the rest of the cast and crew.

Kevin's cause of death is unlikely to ever be made publicly available, as he was not for the most part a public figure. He just happened to work on a popular show. It's possible, and perhaps even likely, that his family is hoping for privacy as they mourn his loss.