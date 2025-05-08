Javaris Crittenton Was Barely in the NBA Before He Got in Trouble — What Is His Net Worth? "I'm not a murderer. I made a mistake, one that I wish I could take back." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 8 2025, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

There is definitely something special about Javaris Crittenton, whose professional basketball career was cut short by a series of bad decisions. One of them was deadly. According to his archived player bio on the Georgia Tech website, his high school career was nothing to sneeze at. Crittenton was a five-star prospect who made the McDonald's All-American team as well as third-team Parade and EA Sports All-America teams following his senior year. He graduated with a 3.5 GPA and headed to college.

Although Crittenton only spent a single season as a Yellow Jacket, he was the No. 2 freshman scorer in the ACC in conference games. From 2007 until 2009, Crittenton played for three NBA teams, the last of which was the Washington Wizards. In December 2009, Crittenton and teammate Gilbert Arenas were involved in a gun-related locker room confrontation. Crittenton was released a year later. What is his net worth? Here's what we know.

Details on Javaris Crittenton's net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Crittenton's net worth is $10,000. Things took a turn on Christmas Eve in 2009 when Crittenton and Arenas pulled guns on each other during an argument in their locker room, per ESPN. Although Crittenton and Arenas have slightly different sides to this story, the former claimed the incident stemmed from a disagreement over a gambling debt. Apparently, Crittenton said it could be solved by having Arenas either set Crittenton's vehicle ablaze or shoot him in the face

Javaris Crittenton Former NBA player Net worth: $10,000 Javaris Crittenton is an American former professional basketball player. Birth date: Dec. 13, 1987 Birth place: Atlanta, Ga. Birth name: Javaris Cortez Crittenton Father: James Crittenton, Jr. Mother: Sonya Dixon Children: 2 sons

Crittenton later told authorities that Arenas brought four guns into the Wizard's locker room and placed them in front of his area. He was instructed by Arenas to choose one which resulted in Crittenton pulling out his own gun. Arenas claimed it was just a joke but no one else found the humor in the situation. Crittenton was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor gun possession charge. Arenas got 30 days in a halfway house.

After this, Crittenton tried to remain a professional basketball player by joining a Japanese team and then returning to the minors in the United States. In early 2011, he played 21 games for the Dakota Wizards before he once again found himself in a courtroom that August.

Crittenton's salary was needed for a really good lawyer.

During his brief time with the NBA, Crittenton made about $4 million but that doesn't account for any bills, including legal fees. In August 2011 Crittenton's cousin was driving the duo through Atlanta when the former NBA player gunned down a mother of four, reported Yahoo! Sports. This was in retaliation to a gang-related incident in which Crittenton was robbed, but the woman who died was not the intended victim.