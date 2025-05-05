Lebron James Skipped the 2025 Met Gala: "Hate to Miss Such a Historical Event" LeBron James was set to make his Met Gala debut in May 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 5 2025, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Just hours before the red carpet was set to roll out, LeBron James shockingly announced that his Met Gala debut would be postponed. On Monday, May 5, the NBA superstar took to X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that he would no longer attend this year's prestigious fashion event.

LeBron had been slated to serve as an honorary chair for the 2025 Met Gala, which is centered around the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." So, what led to his sudden change of plans? Why did LeBron skip the Met Gala this year? Here's everything you need to know.



Why did LeBron James skip the 2025 Met Gala?

Shortly after 1 p.m. EST, LeBron took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he would be skipping the 2025 Met Gala due to a recent injury he sustained at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season. He wrote, "Unfortunately, because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season, I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in N.Y. tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!"

LeBron, aka "King James," expressed his disappointment, saying he hates "to miss such [a] historical event." However, the four-time NBA champ reassured his millions of fans that his wife, Savannah, whom he deemed his "beautiful powerful Queen," would still be attending fashion's biggest night and "holding the castle down as she always has done!"

Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the… — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2025

Speaking of LeBron's injury, it occurred during Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Not only did the Lakers lose the game and end their season, but an MRI confirmed that LeBron had "suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his left knee."