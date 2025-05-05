Will She or Won't She? Inside Taylor Swift's Possible Return to the 2025 Met Gala Could a return to the Met Gala be in the cards for Taylor Swift? By Allison DeGrushe Published May 5 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's the first Monday in May, and you know what that means: Happy Met Gala Day! That's right, fashion's biggest night is finally here, and the 2025 event is set to deliver yet another unforgettable display of glamour and creativity.

Article continues below advertisement

This iconic annual benefit transforms the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a dazzling runway as some of the world's most famous celebrities come together to show off their breathtaking (or controversial) looks. While this year's guest list is already packed with star power, one name is on everyone's minds: Taylor Swift. So, will she be at the 2025 Met Gala? Here's what you need to know!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

So, will Taylor Swift be at the 2025 Met Gala?

As of now, it remains unclear whether Taylor Swift will be making an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. Her name has not yet appeared on any confirmed guest lists, leaving fans to wonder if the "Fortnight" singer will once again opt out of fashion's most star-studded night.

The award-winning vocalist hasn't graced the Met Gala red carpet in nearly a decade. Her last appearance was in 2016 when she not only attended but served as a co-chair for the evening.

Article continues below advertisement

Throwback to 9 years ago, Taylor with this absolute serve in custom Louis Vuitton at the Met Gala (May 2, 2016).

🖤

Wearing:

Louis Vuitton ‘Custom Dress’

Louis Vuitton ‘Gladiator Sandals’

Eva Fehren ‘Black Diamond Ear Cuff’

Mattia Cielo ‘Ghaccio Earrings’

Eva Fehren ‘Grey… pic.twitter.com/eJaMR4bQtv — Swiftly Styled (@theswiftedit) May 2, 2025

Embracing the theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," the "Story of Us" singer delivered a bold, edgy look that’s still remembered today: A futuristic silver cutout Louis Vuitton dress, black gladiator heels, and her then-iconic bleach-blonde bob that dominated headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce is rumored to be making his Met Gala debut.

Nevertheless, whispers of a possible return for Taylor are gaining momentum! On May 1, Taylor's boyfriend, NFL superstar Travis Kelce, was spotted in New York City, reportedly posing for a photoshoot. According to Page Six, Kelce was spotted standing in front of a vintage green Chevrolet Chevelle SS in Manhattan, sparking speculation about his presence at the upcoming Gala.

While the three-time Super Bowl champ's attendance hasn't been officially confirmed, both Kansas City Chiefs fans and Swifties were quick to speculate that the sighting could hint at his Met Gala debut.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift should return to the Met Gala this year

Why do I say so?



The theme is "Superfine Tailoring Black Style"

She can wear a black dress and start teasing Reputation.

This will be a smart move.... pic.twitter.com/Hvj7MyCj4J — baby_ (@ETERNALLY179341) May 5, 2025

And if that turns out to be true, it raises the tantalizing possibility that he might be joined by Taylor, marking their official red-carpet debut as a couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike recent years, when Taylor's packed schedule, particularly the global "Eras Tour," kept her from attending the spectacle, 2025 appears to offer her more flexibility. Yet, even with no clear scheduling conflicts, it's still anyone's guess whether she'll decide to step onto the legendary Met steps this year.