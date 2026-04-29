Dana White's Net Worth Explained — How the UFC Boss Built His Massive Fortune Dana was filmed at a private baccarat table in Las Vegas placing $400,000 bets. By Darrell Marrow Published April 29 2026, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Dana White knows how to build a spectacle and an impressive net worth. Dana made most of that money through UFC. He did not become rich as a fighter. He became rich by helping run, promote, and grow the company.

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Under his leadership, UFC cleaned up its rules, landed state sanctioning, expanded pay-per-view sales, and launched The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, turning fighters like Conor McGregor into household names. Now, his net worth continues to grow, and Dana shows no signs of slowing down, aside from a few controversial remarks.

Source: Mega

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What is Dana White’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dana’s net worth sits at $500 million. Dana is the public face and CEO of the UFC. Britannica notes that Dana grew up in Connecticut and Massachusetts, developed a love of fighting early, trained as an amateur boxer, and eventually shifted into the business side of combat sports. He later managed MMA fighters before helping turn UFC from a struggling brand into a mainstream powerhouse.

Dana’s big break came when he learned UFC was in financial trouble. He told Forbes in 2014, that he discovered the UFC was struggling financially and on the verge of going out of business — which created an opportunity for him to step in and help rebuild the company.

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Dana White CEO Net worth: $500 million Dana White is a businessman and UFC executive who helped transform the organization into a mixed martial arts empire. Birth name: Dana Frederick White Jr. Birthday: July 28, 1969 Birthplace: Manchester, Connecticut Spouse: Anne White (married: 1996) Children: 3

He also remembered seeing the potential. “I'd been to a [UFC] event, and I was looking around and thinking, 'Imagine if they did this, and imagine if they did that. This thing could actually be really big,'” Dana said. “[So] I called [the Fertittas] and I said, 'I think the UFC's in trouble. And I think we can buy it. I think we should do this.'"

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Dana White is known to be an avid gambler.

Thanks to his impressive net worth and penchant for taking risks, it is no surprise that Dana loves to gamble. During a 60 Minutes interview in 2025, Dana was filmed at a private baccarat table at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, where he was placing $400,000 bets.

@60minutes Betting $400,000 hands, Dana White was down $1.2 million, but just 10 minutes later, he was cashing out, up $700,000. “This is how we do it,” says White, celebrating his win. “What's this feeding in you?” Jon Wertheim asks him about this high-stakes gambling. Dana White’s response: “I'm a sick, sick guy. That's the only explanation I can give ya.” #60Minutes #DanaWhite #gambling ♬ original sound - 60 Minutes

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In a separate interview, Dana opened up about his love/hate relationships with casinos in Las Vegas. "They won't give me the limits that I want and let me bet as much as I want because they don't like to lose," he told GQ. "The Palm has kicked me out of there twice, the Mirage, the Wynn will not let me play. The only places that will let me play in town are Caesar's Palace, the Bellagio, and the Venetian; all of those guys take really big play, but if you are a big player and you come into town, you're insane not to play at Caesar's Palace."