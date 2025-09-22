We Are Swiping Right on Bumble Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's Impressive Net Worth It would be hard to match Whitney Wolfe Herd's net worth. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 22 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As impressive as Whitney Wolfe Herd is, she is slightly less so due to the fact that she comes from the kind of privilege that better birth an entrepreneur. You might not be immediately familiar with Whitney, but you've definitely used some of the products she was responsible for launching. As the co-founder of Tinder and creator of Bumble, Whitney could be somewhat responsible for your successful relationship. Using that logic, we can also blame her for the duds.

She grew up in a very financially comfortable family as the daughter of a wealthy property developer in Salt Lake City, Utah. This is how one finds themselves creating a nonprofit at the age of 20, that gains the attention of celebrities like Nicole Richie. And that is how someone becomes incredibly wealthy before the age of 30. Let's sort through Whitney's financial profile so we can swipe right on her massive net worth.

Whitney Wolfe Herd's massive net worth is something to swipe about.

Whitney is reportedly worth $600 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Remember that nonprofit organization? The "Help Us Project" was started to raise money for areas affected by the 201 BP oil spill. Essentially, Whitney and her partner, celebrity stylist Patrick Aufdenkamp, sold bamboo bags to anyone and everyone who was interested in helping our planet.

Whitney Wolfe Herd Bumble founder, Tinder co-founder, Entrepreneur Net worth: $600 million Whitney Wolfe Herd is an American entrepreneur and founder of Bumble. Birth date: July 1, 1989 Birth place: Salt Lake City, Utah Birth name: Whitney Wolfe Father: Michael Wolfe Mother: Kelly Wolfe Marriages: Michael Herd ​(m. 2017) Children: 2 Education: Southern Methodist University

After the success of the nonprofit, Whitney and Patrick launched a clothing line called Tender Heart, per The Daily Campus. Every piece of clothing was made in Nepal. "You don’t hear of many clothes made in Nepal because everything is made in China these days," said Whitney to the outlet. It was quickly picked up by two major retailers in the Los Angeles market.

After graduating from Southern Methodist University, Whitney did volunteer work with orphanages in Southeast Asia before joining a failing startup that changed her life. This is where Whitney joined the developing team for Tinder, a name she claims she came up with. Whitney was a cofounder of Tinder and spent three years as its head of marketing before leaving. In July 2014, The Guardian reported that Whitney filed a sexual harassment and sexual discrimination lawsuit against the company.

Whitney founded Bumble in December 2014.

In December 2014, Whitney moved to Austin, Texas, and founded Bumble, a women-focused dating app that allowed the gals to make the first move and, as such, have a bit more control. One year later, the app facilitated more than 80 million matches. When Bumble went public in February 2021, Whitney rang the Nasdaq bell with her 18-month-old baby in hand, per the BBC. At the time, she became the world's youngest self-made female billionaire.

