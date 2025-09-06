Cecilie Fjellhøy Was a Victim of the 'Tinder Swindler' — She Made a Strong Comeback Thanks to Her Net Worth She lost hundreds of thousands to Simon Leviev, so what is her net worth now? By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 6 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When most people dream of fame, they dream of achieving it for something positive. Maybe you starred in a box office hit movie or released a trending song. Maybe you saved children from a bus accident or helped bring water to orphan puppies in an isolated village. Most people don't imagine that their fame might come from heartbreak and misfortune. But that's exactly what happened to Norwegian native and entrepreneur, Cecilie Fjellhøy.

She appeared in a documentary exploring the criminal exploits of the infamous "Tinder Swindler," hoping to use her story to help others avoid a similar fate. Since then, she has worked hard to make inroads in the fight against romance scams and is starring as the host of a Netflix documentary called Love Con Revenge. Here's what we know about her net worth and success since having her heart broken by con man Simon Leviev, aka Shimon Hayut.

Source: Netflix

What is Cecilie Fjellhøy's net worth?

Cecilie was just looking for love when Leviev found her and took advantage of her, to the tune of over $250,000. She wasn't alone, but Cecilie was singular in her desire to stop the same from happening to other romantic hopefuls. She started a think tank called LoveSaid, along with fellow scam victim Anna Rowe, looking to combat romance scams, according to Mirror.

Cecilie Fjellhøy Entrepreneur Net worth: $540k Cecilie Fjellhøy gained fame for being swindled out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a romance scam by the infamous 'Tinder Swindler.' She has since started a think tank program to prevent romance scams. Birthdate: Feb. 18, 1989 Birthplace: Asker, Norway Marriages: 0 Children: 0

A combination of her entrepreneurial efforts and her appearances since being defrauded by Leviev have earned her a considerable net worth. Online sources suggest anywhere from $80,000 to $1 million, according to Trendz Joint. If you split the difference, her net worth is around $540,000 or more.

Source: Netflix

Cecilie Fjellhøy is now the host of Netflix's 'Love, Con, Revenge' — her answer to 'Tinder Swindler.'

These days, she's spending her energy on helping others. As host of Netflix's Love Con Revenge, Cecilie can help other scam victims. Partnering with investigator Brianne Joseph, Cecilie and her team "reclaim their lives and expose digital predators" according to the show's tag line.

The series is an answer to Tinder Swindler, allowing victims to control the narrative and take back their stories, rather than leaving them in limbo the way Cecilie was left.

Despite Leviev being such a notorious scam artist, he served a ridiculously short sentence in jail and as of 2023 he was free to work as a self-proclaimed "real estate expert" in Israel, Cosmopolitan reports. But at least one small bit of justice was served following revelations of his behavior: Leviev has been banned from Tinder, Cosmopolitan notes.

Source: Netflix