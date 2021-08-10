Eduardo Garcia's Recovery Is a Truly Remarkable Tale of Perseverance Against All Odds

Before the accident that claimed his left hand and left him facing over a dozen other surgeries and various medical complications, Eduardo was an avid outdoorsman and budding yacht chef. In 2011, while on an archery hike in Montana, the cook spotted what he believed was the remains of a dead bear cub in a tin can. When he prodded the can with his hunting knife, however, he was shocked with roughly 2,400 volts of power.

During an interview with Today , Eduardo explained what happened next: "I remember the sensation of heat. I remember the ambient sounds of frequency being all-encompassing. My eyes opened. I remember seeing clouds and treetops and I remember telling myself to get to my feet and stand up. I knew in that moment that I was dying, and I was walking to get help, and I was walking to save my life."

Eduardo was quickly rushed to the University of Utah's burn trauma center, where he was described by the surgeon on staff as a "bag of bones with a heartbeat."

After 18 grueling surgeries over the course of 48 days, Eduardo faced his next big dilemma. Doctors told him that his left arm, which had been holding the knife when he was electrocuted, had become severely infected and required amputation. The procedure was done within a few days.