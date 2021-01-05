[SPOILERS] 'Elizabeth Is Missing' Is a Murder Mystery With a Twist

The BBC movie, Elizabeth Is Missing , is now available to stream stateside. The full-length feature, which originally aired in the United Kingdom on BBC in 2019, is adapted from a novel, also titled Elizabeth Is Missing, by Emma Healing. The book was a bestseller in 2014, so it was only a matter of time before Elizabeth Is Missing would be adapted for the screen.

Elizabeth Is Missing centers around a woman with worsening dementia, but that woman, contrary to what you may expect, is not Elizabeth! The main protagonist of the story, Maud, is losing her memory and needs to find her friend, Elizabeth.

One of the main reasons to watch Elizabeth Is Missing is not only for the drama of finding out what happened to Elizabeth but also for Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson’s gripping portrayal of Maud. But what happened to Elizabeth, and why is she missing?