Megan Boswell Is on Trial for Killing Her 15-Month-Old Daughter — What Happened to Evelyn? The body of Evelyn Boswell was wrapped up so tightly, her features were flattened. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 12 2025, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/COURT TV

In mid-February 2020, Tommy Boswell Sr. contacted the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) in Blountville, Tenn. to report that his 15-month-old granddaughter was missing. Her mother, Meghan Boswell, then spoke with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who immediately issued an AMBER alert for Evelyn Boswell. It was later discovered that Meghan told authorities only after her father reached out to DCS, and told them Evelyn had been missing since December 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Almost immediately Meghan's story didn't make sense. According to WVLT, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said his office received conflicting information regarding Evelyn's whereabouts, including when she was last seen. Less than three weeks later, the toddler's body was discovered in a trashcan on the property of a family member. What happened to Evelyn Boswell? Here's what we know.

Source: YouTube/COURT TV Meghan Boswell looks at the trashcan where Evelyn Boswell's body was found

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Evelyn Boswell?

Two days after Evelyn was finally reported missing, Meghan stood outside of a courtroom in Bristol, Tenn., and told the press she knew who had taken Evelyn. "The reason I didn’t report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn’t want them to run away with her," she said. "I’m just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they’re doing with her at this point in time."

A few days after that impromptu press conference, Meghan was back at it, telling members of the media that her mother, Angela Boswell, took Evelyn. Meghan said she told the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that they could find her daughter in Mendota, Va. because Angela "took her to a campground in a silver mother." The distraught mother then threatened to go herself if authorities wouldn't take her seriously. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office searched the campground and found nothing.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan and her mother were taken into custody on Feb. 25, 2020, and charged with false reporting. "Every time we talk to her, her story changes. I’m serious when I say that every single time,” said Captain Andrew Seabol. Evelyn's body was found a week later on property that belonged to Meghan's father, brother, and grandmother. Her cause of death was listed as asphyxia in four places. Meghan was charged with two counts of felony murder in August 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Boswell claimed her daughter's death was accidental.

Agent Brian Fraley with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation testified during Meghan's trial, per WJHL. He said that Meghan claimed Evelyn's death was an accident. It allegedly happened when Meghan and her boyfriend were sleeping in bed with the 15-month-old. When they woke up in the morning, Evelyn was unresponsive.