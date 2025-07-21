What Happened to G2's Leaf? Here's What We Know About the Esports' Player Nathan "Leaf" Orf will not join the team for VCT Americas Stage 2 kickoff. By Niko Mann Published July 21 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: X / @leaf_cs

Fans of Esports are wondering what happened to G2's Leaf after it was announced that he would not be joining the team for VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) Americas Stage 2 kickoff. The professional gamer joined G2 Valorant in October of 2023.

According to esportsinsider.com, Babybay will replace Leaf — whose real name is Nathan Orf — in the VCT Americas live at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles. The competition begins on July 18 at 2 p.m. PST.



What happened to G2's Leaf?

Leaf is experiencing medical issues that will keep him from competing in VCT Americas. His exact medical condition was not revealed, but he reportedly began having issues following the Valorant Masters Toronto. It was announced that he would not be at Valorant's Esports World Cup in early July.

G2 Valorant announced that Leaf would be missing the Esports World Cup with a post on X on July 5. "After Masters Toronto, @leaf_cs began experiencing health issues and is currently going through treatment," read the post. "Per the doctor's orders, he will not be travelling to EWC. We're here for him through his recovery and will give him all the time he needs until he can return to dominating VCT... Due to this, we will be playing the tournament with our Assistant Coach @_shhhack subbing in."

G2’s head coach, Josh "JoshRT" Lee, said that Leaf wanted to compete despite his health issues and wished him a speedy recovery. “Leaf wants to compete," said Josh. "But this is something we can’t ignore, and prioritizing Leaf’s health is our top priority here. We are all here to support and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Another announcement noting Leaf would be missing VCT Americas Stage 2 was posted by G2 Valorant on July 18. "Unfortunately, @leaf_cs will continue to be out for the start of VCT Americas Stage 2 due to his medical condition," read the post. "We will play with a substitute until he is fit to return. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Who is Leaf? Fans wish gamer a speedy recovery.

Leaf is a gamer who is best known as a retired Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He also played for the esports organization Chaos Esports Club before retiring in 2021 to play for Valorant. Fans shared heartwarming messages for Leaf on social media after learning he would be missing the gaming events. One fan wrote, "Rest up @leaf_cs. Hope you feel better, my dude. Wishing you a very speedy recovery."

"Get well soon," echoed another fan. "Hope to see you play in champs!" "Really hope it's nothing too serious, man," added another. "Get well soon mate," added one fan. "Focus on your health first." "Get Well soon, King," noted another. "All love to Leaf," replied one. "Hope he recovers soon!!"

