Here's What Happened to Gracie Brito and Elizabeth Angle After a Texas Sledding Accident A rare Texas snowstorm led to a tragic sledding accident that changed two families’ lives in an instant. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 29 2026, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: X/@amugaverotv

Snowfall in North Texas is rare enough to feel magical. Streets grow quiet, school schedules pause, and neighborhoods turn into makeshift winter playgrounds. During the winter storm that swept through Frisco, Texas, snow days slowed everything down and gave teenagers a chance to enjoy something unfamiliar and fleeting.

That calm was broken on Jan. 25, 2026. What began as a moment of fun ended in tragedy, leaving families and an entire community asking what happened to Gracie Brito and Elizabeth Angle, and how a rare snow day turned into an unimaginable loss.

What happened to Gracie Brito and Elizabeth Angle in Frisco, Texas?

According to Frisco Police, Gracie and Elizabeth, both 16, were involved in a sledding accident on Jan. 25, 2026. Police said the teens were riding on a sled that had been attached to the back of a Jeep driven by another teenager. While making a sharp turn, the sled struck a curb and then slammed into a tree. Emergency responders rushed both girls to the hospital. Elizabeth was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Gracie suffered critical injuries and was placed on life support. Authorities described the incident as a tragic accident that occurred during hazardous winter conditions caused by the storm. Police have not indicated that the teens intended harm or understood the full danger of the situation. They noted the investigation is ongoing and no additional details will be released at this time because both Gracie and Elizabeth were minors.

On Jan. 28, 2026, Gracie’s family confirmed that she had died after being taken off life support, according to FOX4 KDFW. Her death came just days after Elizabeth’s, compounding the grief felt by both families and the wider Frisco community. Both girls were students, athletes, and close friends. Elizabeth's mother said, "I find some comfort knowing they are in heaven together ... They were holding on to each other on the sled. Our hearts go out to the Brito family. We are forever connected."

NEW: Second teenager dies days after being placed on life support following a Texas sledding accident while being pulled through the snow by another teen driving a Jeep Wrangler



Grace Brito, 16, suffered fatal injuries in the Frisco sledding crash that also k*lled Elizabeth… pic.twitter.com/yUaYQXhGIR — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 29, 2026 Source: X/@unlimited_ls

The Frisco community is rallying around the families involved in this tragedy.

In the days following the accident, tributes and memorials appeared across Frisco. School officials, teammates, and neighbors shared messages honoring the girls’ lives, emphasizing their kindness, dedication, and impact on those around them. Authorities reiterated safety warnings about winter conditions, particularly in regions unaccustomed to snow and ice.

While the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident continues, officials have stressed the importance of caution during extreme weather events. The combination of unfamiliar conditions and improvised activities can create risks that are not always obvious in the moment. No additional details have been released beyond what authorities have confirmed.