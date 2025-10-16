What Happened to Annabel Loughlin? Inside a Mother’s Heartbreaking Goodbye "She was there that morning, and she was gone that evening." By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 16 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@everything.eileen

Some stories never fade. When Eileen Loughlin lost her 3-year-old daughter Annabel in 2018, the world around her seemed to stop. In the years since, she has quietly rebuilt her life, holding on to love that grief could never erase.

Now, seven years later, Eileen has spoken publicly about her journey on Ireland AM, describing how the grief of losing Annabel has reshaped her faith, her family, and the way she sees the world. What happened to Annabel still breaks hearts, but her mother’s words remind us that even in loss, love endures.

What happened to Annabel Loughlin?

In the interview, Eileen shared that Annabel died unexpectedly in 2018 at just 3 and a half years old. It was mid-term break, and the house was filled with joy. Until it all came to a painful stop. "I heard a loud bang in our sitting room,” she said. Annabel had "severe trauma" to her head and was airlifted to the hospital. Within five hours of the accident, the family had to say goodbye. Eileen continued while holding back tears, “She was there that morning, and she was gone that evening.”

They haven't given additional details or released what caused her death, instead focusing on celebrating the joy and laughter Annabel brought to their home. “You never move on,” she said. “You learn to move with it.” She said, "There's a huge guilt in the beginning," as you start to try to move on, and the first time you smile or feel happy. But she said you can't think like that and have to realize that you are now living for them, in their place, because they can't.

The family tries hard to keep Annabel's memory alive.

It's important to Eileen and the family that they never stop talking about Annabel. She said they are very open about it, “We talk with our friends and family about Annabel, about life, about happy days, sad days.” But these are not just words, they're action. Less than a year after Annabel's death, they started Annabel's All-Stars, which is a hurling tournament done in her memory.

The couple had another daughter after they lost Annabel and named her Isla. Eileen said in an Instagram post about Isla, "I wonder how she grew up so happy when there was so much sadness in our life too … maybe happiness isn’t the absence of sadness but the courage to keep shining through it." Isla talks about her sister, even though she never met her, saying she misses her. She wears her clothes and plays with her toys. For the family, talking about Annabel is normal, and it's how they cope.

They can go in and out of her room at their home and do their best to keep her memory alive. Eileen made sure of that by writing a children's book called Annabel's Adventures at the Beach. She said she kept a notebook where she'd write down things as they happen, and she pulled from those memories to write the book. Since Isla wasn't born when they had the adventure, they added her to the pages as a little butterfly.