Lil Wyte and His Family Are Grieving the Loss of Their Child "There are NO words. I wish I could just hug and hold you right now." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 16 2025, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lilwyte

Rapper Lil Wyte, whose real name is Patrick Dhane Lanshaw, has never kept his past struggles hidden from the public, including his battle with alcohol. But he’s a changed man, having sobered up and even hitting the two-year sobriety mark in June 2025. His life seemed to be on a good path, and all was well.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in October 2025, his and his family’s world was literally turned upside down. He and his wife, Nicole Ann Lanshaw, are now facing an unthinkable tragedy they will likely never fully recover from. Here’s what’s happening in Lil Wyte’s life.

What happened to Lil Wyte? His son tragically passed away.

On Oct. 12, 2025, Lil Wyte and his wife, Nicole, lost their teenage son, Brantley Thomas Green, to suicide, marking another tragic teen death. Brantley wasn’t Lil Wyte’s biological son, but he came into his life when he was just 2 years old, after Lil Wyte and Nicole began dating. Lil Wyte noted this in a July 2025 Instagram post celebrating Brantley becoming a teenager.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole announced the tragic news on Facebook on Oct. 14, 2025, likely to address rumors and set the record straight. “My baby boy was hurting so bad by someone so evil that he felt like he only had one option,” she wrote. She revealed the incident took place in their home, saying, “My house is no longer a home and I can’t even go inside yet.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to Nicole, Brantley had been bullied and was hiding the pain it caused him. She said she had just posted videos the week before of Brantley and the family happy together, with him showing no signs of being in pain. While the family was still waiting for the medical examiner to complete their report, which would detail his time of death and include a forensic review of his electronics, Nicole shared that she felt “absolutely numb” from the loss.

She described Brantley as “My dude. My baby boy. My buddy. Momma’s boy,” adding, “Brantley, my beautiful, sweet, loving boy. He was our wild one. A heart of gold, and family meant everything to him. His goal every day was making everyone laugh.”

Article continues below advertisement

In another Facebook post on Oct. 15, Nicole shared what her mornings with Brantley were like: She would rub his back and take him for breakfast before school. “Every morning it was him and me. Every single morning we started our mornings together. Just him and me. Smiles, hugs, kisses, and chocolate milk.”

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps what’s most alarming about the situation is that Nicole noted that there were “ZERO signs of sadness. ZERO signs of pain,” showing that Brantley had hidden his struggles so well that no one noticed. It’s a heartbreaking reminder for all parents that just because a child is smiling and says they’re OK doesn’t always mean they truly are.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wyte’s family started a GoFundMe to cover expenses related to their son's death.

Lil Wyte’s sister, Jaclyn, launched a GoFundMe for his family as they work to navigate this incredibly difficult time. She explained that they not only need to cover burial services but may also need to relocate to a new home because, as the fundraiser’s description states, “no mother should walk the halls of their home where they found their child.”

She also mentioned that they will likely need counseling and possibly legal assistance, depending on the circumstances surrounding Brantley’s death. While the fundraiser’s goal is set at $2,600, perhaps it will reach beyond that to help ease the financial burden as the family grieves.